CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

There's nothing wrong with the Golden Globes handing out awards in January

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Those who expected the HFPA to completely go silent this year are being unrealistic — and unfair," says Michael Schneider. "At the very least, the HFPA should announce Golden Globes winners in 2022 in order to keep its record book intact. An odd gap year without...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiartonecho.com

Battle of the movie prizes: Golden Globes scheduled for same day as Critics Choice Awards

And the award for the best non-Oscar awards show goes to … whom?. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. For many years, the twin pillars of movie prizes have been the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. Traditionally, the Globes kick off the season in early January, while the Oscars wrap it up in late February or even March. For many TV viewers, the two star-studded, red-carpeted ceremonies seem to be on equal footing. They’re not.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Golden Globes Are Right to Push Forward Without Submission Requirements

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s decision to power forward with some sort of Golden Globes in 2022 has left some publicists a bit apoplectic. They expected to be rid of the awards show, at least for the coming year, especially after NBC officially canceled the live telecast. But it always...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Hfpa#Globe#Squid Game
UPI News

HFPA hires diversity officer ahead of Golden Globes

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hired Neil Phillips as chief diversity officer as part of a commitment to increase the diversity of membership, the organization announced Wednesday. Philips graduated Harvard University and played professional basketball before becoming an administrator at Landon School, his alma mater, in...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Kristen Stewart says only 5 of her movies are 'really good'

If you're looking to check out some really good Kristen Stewart movies, you only have a handful of options — according to Stewart herself. The Twilight star in an interview with the Sunday Times said she believes she's only made "five really good films," out of the "45 or 50 films" she's been in throughout her career. "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work,'" she explained, per Page Six.
MOVIES
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Actor Peter Scolari, Known For ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Girls,’ Dies At 66

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom “Bosom Buddies” and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in “Newhart,” died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on November 21, 2016, in New York City. (Getty Images) His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an Emmy for his work on “Girls,” portraying the father of series star Lena Dunham’s character. He was nominated three times for a supporting-actor Emmy for his work in “Newhart.” The New York native most recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

How to Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘A Man Named Scott’ Documentary for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Kid Cudi takes fans on a journey through a decade of creative choices, struggles, and breakthroughs in the candid new Amazon Prime documentary “A Man Named Scott,” which arrived on the streaming platform November 5. Directed by Robert Alexander, the 95-minute film explores Cudi’s struggle to adjust to fame after the release of his 2009 debut LP “Man on the Moon: The End of Day.”...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Why casting Sofia Vergara to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco amounts to "whitewashing"

"White Hollywood execs (so basically, nearly all Hollywood execs) need to understand once and for goddamned all that Latine is not a race, and that a sexy tan, accent and brown eyes don’t make you a Person and Latine of Color," says Alberto Cox Délano. "Latin American whiteness originates from a different matrix and implies a whole other level of racialized privilege. That’s something everyone in Latin America, especially if you’re white, will learn through microaggressions and osmosis, regardless if you were raised in a progressive household or in an Opus Dei private school. I needed the Maddowing before to explain why the announcement that Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries isn’t just a case of the miscast, it is a case of whitewashing. Because Sofía Vergara is a white Latina woman, one of the most accomplished, certainly, but white. Raised in a cattle-ranching family, which in Latin America, means well-off and white. Griselda Blanco was born into poverty, a brown Colombian woman. It’s important you understand that throughout Latin America, poverty is heavily if not overwhelmingly racialized. But regardless of where each of these women was born and raised, the important thing is Latino actors of Color, which represent the vast majority of the population, have been systematically erased from the film and TV industry in Latin America. Look at any Telenovela. That is also the case in the US Industry, however, for reasons I don’t think I can explain correctly. Latina actresses of Color have managed to reach levels of stardom in Hollywood that would’ve been impossible in Telemundo/Univisión-land. That makes this case of whitewashing doubly egregious because there are plenty of Latinas of Color in Hollywood or transitioning into that market that would’ve been much more suitable to play Griselda Blanco, a meaty role."
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy