Netflix hasn't been shy about its desire to conquer the small screen with both its live-action television series and the number of anime that the streaming service has been adding to its roster in recent years, with the two even being combined with the likes of Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, and Avatar The Last Airbender to name a few. Now, Netflix has created a new viral video that sees the star of the thriller You narrating a video of a manga enthusiast perusing a book store selection, painting a creepy scene that lives up to the popular Netflix series.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO