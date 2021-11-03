CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks blow out Detroit Pistons, 117-89, at LCA

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been the same story all season for the Detroit Pistons — they can't hit shots. That story continued Tuesday, as a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team came to Little Caesars Arena and handed the Pistons their worst loss of the year yet. Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez...

www.freep.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: These 5 sophomores are not slumping

The Detroit Pistons have two players in Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart who are trying to make big strides in their second year. Both have managed to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump so far this year, but some players have not been so lucky, including several from last season’s All-Rookie squads.
NBA
nbc15.com

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday. The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16. Jerami Grant led the Pistons...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons blown out by Brooklyn Nets, 117-91: Game thread recap

Detroit Pistons (1-4) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-3) Where: Barclays Center, New York. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Pistons radio affiliates). Want more Pistons news: Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone or Android. Slam dunk offer: Gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content all year long...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Oh, the bench is back!

The Detroit Pistons were supposed to have a strong bench this season. But for the first few games, the subs struggled. However, they turned things around, and were dominant in a victory over the Orlando Magic. When you are a ‘restoring’ team like the Pistons, a team will have a...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Did the league figure out Jerami Grant?

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a rough start and that includes team leader Jerami Grant, who has not looked like himself so far this season. Grant had a breakout season for the Pistons last year, averaging 22.3 points and finishing second in the Most Improved Player award voting.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lca#The Detroit Pistons#Little Caesars Arena#Cunningham S#The Atlanta Hawks
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Pistons 89

The Milwaukee Bucks season continued with a stop over in Detroit to face the Pistons. Milwaukee was looking to snap a three game losing streak and get back to .500 after an injury plagued start to the season. Milwaukee’s woes only increased when Khris Middleton had tested positive for COVID and would be in the League’s Health and Safety Protocol. Thankfully the Bucks were able to get a comfortable 117-89 win.
NBA
NBA

Pistons can’t break out of early-season scoring rut in loss to reigning champion Bucks

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. GROWING PAINS – It looked like a game Dwane Casey’s young team might steal when the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks showed up at Little Caesars Arena without a healthy segment of the roster that made the title run possible. No Khris Middleton, no Jrue Holiday, no Brook Lopez. But no matter who’s wearing the other uniform, the Pistons have to shoot the basketball better than they did in the season’s seventh game: 32 percent overall, 17 percent from the 3-point arc, 70 percent from the foul line. They fell down by 18 points at halftime by shooting just 34 percent overall and 22 percent from the 3-point line in a first half in which Jerami Grant scored 14 points and hit 3 of 4 from three while the other four starters – 20-year-olds Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart plus Saddiq Bey, 22 and in his second season – combined for eight points on 4 of 18 shooting with half the points coming on two Isaiah Stewart layups. The Pistons, with the fewest combined points from their starters among the NBA’s 30 teams, finished with 44 points from their starters, 21 of those coming from Grant in just 24 minutes. Grant hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point line; the rest of the team was 4 of 39. Saddiq Bey missed his first nine shots before scoring at the rim late in the third quarter and finished 2 of 13. Cade Cunningham was 2 of 14.
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks, Giannis rout Pistons, 117-89

DETROIT - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks ended a three-game losing streak with a 117-89 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. "Thank God we won a game," Antetokounmpo said with a grin. "I was worried we were going to start...
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks bounce back against Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 117-89 rout over the Detroit Pistons. Playing short-handed with Khris Middleton on the COVID-19 protocol and Jrue Holiday still nursing an injury, the Bucks dominated from the beginning as Giannis Antetokouunmpo led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons vs. Bucks final score: Pistons build a house out of missed jumpers

The Milwaukee Bucks were without Khris Middleton, Jrue Holliday, and Donte DiVincenzo, but they still had Giannis Antetokounmpo and that was all that they needed. The minutes restriction was taken off of Cade Cunningham, which left some hope that the offense would start to improve for the beleaguered Detroit Pistons. That hope was dashed early on in this one. The only player that was able to make shots in the 1st quarter was Jerami Grant, who finished the quarter with 10 points on 4-5 shooting, including 2-3 from 3-point land.
NBA
wsau.com

Bucks Hammer Pistons

DETROIT, MICH (WSAU) — The short-handed Milwaukee Bucks had no problems handling the young Detroit Pistons with a 117-89 thrashing on Tuesday night. Milwaukee was once again without Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and now Khris Middleton. Giannis led the Bucks attack with 28 points in 27 minutes despite...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons unfazed by Cade Cunningham's struggles: 'His shot's going to fall'

By now, you've probably seen some of the numbers behind Cade Cunningham's slow offensive start to his rookie season. If you haven't, here's one. According to Basketball-Reference creator and NBA stats guru Justin Kubatko, Cunningham's shooting percentage through three games (17.9%) is the lowest of any NBA player with at least 30 shot attempts since the NBA merged with the American Basketball Association in 1976.
NBA

