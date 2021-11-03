CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC dad fights off armed intruders posing as trick-or-treaters

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQOOi_0ckn7KYy00

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man answered his door Halloween night and handed out candy to the two costumed people on his front porch who greeted him with the customary, “Trick or Treat?” only to have things go terribly wrong terribly quickly.

According to police, a man and woman knocked on the unidentified man’s door at about 10:40 p.m., but the man brandished a handgun after the homeowner distributed the treats, WPIX reported.

Although the woman accompanying the assailant quickly fled the porch on foot as a skirmish ensued, a second man ran up onto the porch and also attempted to push his way into the home, the TV station reported.

According to police, the two men punched the victim repeatedly in the face throughout the struggle, but the victim prevailed and pushed both suspects out of his home and locked the door, WABC-TV reported.

A neighbor who lives across the street told WNBC-TV that the couple and their 8-year-old son, who was home at the time of the attempted home invasion, have lived at the residence for about five years.

“I told (the victim’s son) that, ‘Your dad’s a hero. Your dad’s Superman. He fought two guys off,’” Missy Haggerty told the TV station.

Police said that the would-be intruders dropped a bag during the scuffle, containing a stun gun, zip ties and tape, WNBC-TV reported.

Police are still searching for all three suspects, WPIX reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged following fatal shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting last month in Lowell. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Friday that Wesley Lindor was arrested earlier in the day and arraigned on murder and firearm charges. The Sun reports that Lindor is a resident of North Andover.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At the Hillsborough soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy