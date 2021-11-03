CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hildale, UT

Hildale Mayoral candidates share expectations for the city’s future

By Jordan Verdadeiro
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0ELf_0ckn7Hun00

HILDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Like many other cities in Southern Utah, Hildale is growing, and choosing the next mayor is an important step in the city’s future.

Hildale City sits on the border of Utah and Arizona, neighboring Colorado City. It was once home to followers of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Now, only about 10% of FLDS followers live here, according to incumbent Donia Jessop, saying a lot has changed since the arrest of FLDS leader Warren Jeffs, especially with the United Effort Plan or UEP.

“Property values have gone way up, the community looks way better, it’s beautiful, fences are coming down, homes are being finished,” says Jessop.

Jessop left the FLDS church before becoming mayor four years ago. She says she’s evolved since Jeffs’ arrest and that’s what she wants Hildale to continue doing.

“The demographics have changed, we have a completely different group of people that live here, the goals are different, we’re not religiously goal-oriented,” says Jessop.

‘Faith over fear’: A Hurricane woman’s fight against stage 4 breast cancer

Her focus is economic development, accessible education, housing for the growing workforce, and water which currently contains radium.

“The number one priority for the next four years will be the water system, we have got to change that around and get the fresh spring water in our taps and use the well water to water our lands,” she says.

Jim Barlow is running against Jessop. He says he’s lived in Hildale his whole life and believes his extensive business background could benefit the city as it continues to grow and diversify.

“I worked in Los Angeles for 12 years and about 10 years in Phoenix, and I have no problem with ethnicity or what people believe in as long as there honest and decent people, that’s what makes the difference,” says Barlow.

Barlow says his goals are addressing the water issue, creating more opportunities for potential business owners and separating from the UEP Trust.

“I think there needs to be a complete audit of the trust, and the reason I talk about the trust is because it’s connected to the city, it controls the city, politics should be totally separate from somebody’s church, somebody’s trust,” he says.

READ NEXT: Cedar City couple blame TikTok ‘Lug Nut Challenge’ after finding loosened truck wheel

Jessop and Barlow say they are excited to see tonight’s results and for the future of the city, despite the outcome.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

SLC Cemetery unveils new arboretum dedicated to longtime caretaker

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A newly-accredited arboretum has opened at the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Saturday. The Mark Smith Memorial Arboretum is named after longtime Cemetery Sexton Mark Smith, who died in 2019. The idea for an arboretum was long advocated by Smith who was a notable presence at the cemetery throughout his […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Arizona State
City
Hildale, UT
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Finding Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It’s a desperate plea from a grandmother who wants to know the whereabouts of her granddaughter. Kandis Harris, 16, disappeared in July and has not been heard from since. There’s concern Harris who also goes by the name of Brooklyn, may be a victim of human trafficking. That’s why […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah, four other states challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The state of Utah is challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate on Friday. A petition was filed along with four other states including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Earlier this week on November 4, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced that companies with over 100 employees must adhere […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

FEMA to cover Utah COVID funeral costs, applications being accepted

(ABC4) – Utahns who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 can apply for funeral expense reimbursement. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing $5.4 million for assistance related to the financial burden of COVID-19. Funds can be used to cover cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers for headstones, transportation for up to […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Warren Jeffs
ABC4

UPDATE: Two missing women traveling from Oregon to Utah found, one dead

SATURDAY 11/6/21 5:12 p.m. COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Two missing Oregon women who were traveling to Utah were found in an Idaho forest Friday. The mother was found dead from the elements and her disabled daughter alive with their broken-down vehicle. The Spokesman Review reports a hunter discovered the mother’s body in the Solitaire […]
OREGON STATE
ABC4

A look at the municipal election results

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –  As your local election headquarters, we’re waking this morning to the results from Utah’s municipal elections. Thousands of Utah voters either turned out to the polls yesterday or mailed in their votes. Although Utah didn’t have any major federal races, this election was the first time ranked-choice voting was widely used […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado City#Hildale Mayoral#The United Effort Plan#Uep
ABC4

SLCo District Attorney Office allowing project researchers to review cases over 5-year span

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Handpicked out of 27 prosecuting offices from across the country, the Salt Lake County District Attorney Office is opening its cases back up for the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, Yale Law School, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for the Elevating Trust and Legitimacy for Prosecutors Project. In August, ABC4 first reported […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

How Utah is keeping its elections secure

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Election integrity has been a concern among certain groups for years, but the 2020 election brought that issue to the forefront, even though that election had been vetted as one of the most secure elections in history. One of the major concerns brought up involved mail-in ballots. For some states […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC4

Side-effects principal reason parents in Utah hold off on vaccinating their kids

UTAH (ABC4)- On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration gave the final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered to children 5-11. However, some parents in Utah remain hesitant about getting their children vaccinated. According to a Nov. 2 survey from Quote Wizzard, the principal reason why parents in Utah are unsure about getting […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Study finds sexist comments in Utah are commonplace in everyday speech

LOGAN (ABC4)- On Wednesday, Utah State University released a study showing that the use of sexist comments and remarks are prevalent and normalized in everyday speech. The university worked with the Utah Women in Leadership Project to find the public communication and social settings of commonplace speech. The study reports that “in both private and […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

NEW REPORT: SLC has highest millennial homeownership rate

(ABC4) – Hey, Salt Lake City millennials, you’re number one! A new report recently ranked the cities with the highest millennial homeownership rates and found Salt Lake City came in at number one, at least among large metropolitan areas. Clearfield, Utah, was ranked number one when it came to midsize metros cities with a 64.4% […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

2K+
Followers
654
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy