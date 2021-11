BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have Christian Vazquez back behind the plate in 2022. The team picked up its option on Vazquez for the 2022 season, the Red Sox announced Sunday night. Vazquez is the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox, with all 614 of his major league games coming in a Boston uniform. A ninth-round pick by Boston in 2008, Vazquez ranks seventh in franchise history with 573 games at catcher. He matched a career high with 138 games played in 2021 and led the majors in innings caught (1,051.1), which was the most by a Red Sox...

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO