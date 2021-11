SEATTLE — A Louisiana district attorney is investigating after a man was dissected in front of a live, paying audience, and his widow said she didn’t give consent. District Attorney Hillar Moore, who’s based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was careful to say it’s not yet a criminal investigation. However, he wants to find out what happened that led David Saunders, 98, to be autopsied at a cadaver class in Portland, Oregon, as first reported by the KING 5 investigators.

