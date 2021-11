Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington will suit up Tuesday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. However, head coach Frank Vogel went on to clarify that he doesn't intend to have Ellington take the court. He's dealing with a hamstring ailment, and while he is ready to at least put on a jersey and be available, the team still wants to give him a little more time to fully recover.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO