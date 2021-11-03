Tucker aims to be all-time winningest Chalmette football coach

Chalmette high school football coach Jason Tucker is currently tied with the legendary Bobby Nuss with 78 wins, most in the history of the school.

Tucker can surpass Nuss with a victory Friday night at home against Riverdale.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

