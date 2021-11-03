Michigan No. 7 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

Even though Michigan couldn't get a win in East Lansing on Saturday, they still find themselves inside the top ten of the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia comes in at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon. Michigan being at No. 7 at 7-1 feels pretty good, but seeing the Spartans up there at No. 3 is definitely a bit of a gut punch.

Obviously there's a lot of football left, and things will definitely change, but how encouraging would it have looked to see that Block M up there at No. 2 or 3. Instead, U-M is down just a bit and cannot afford to lose another game.

The Wolverines will host Indiana this Saturday in primetime before traveling to Penn State and Maryland before hosting Ohio State in the regular season finale.