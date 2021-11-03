CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan No. 7 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 9 days ago

Even though Michigan couldn't get a win in East Lansing on Saturday, they still find themselves inside the top ten of the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3su01b_0ckn4V8M00

Georgia comes in at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon. Michigan being at No. 7 at 7-1 feels pretty good, but seeing the Spartans up there at No. 3 is definitely a bit of a gut punch.

Obviously there's a lot of football left, and things will definitely change, but how encouraging would it have looked to see that Block M up there at No. 2 or 3. Instead, U-M is down just a bit and cannot afford to lose another game.

The Wolverines will host Indiana this Saturday in primetime before traveling to Penn State and Maryland before hosting Ohio State in the regular season finale.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
247Sports

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson reportedly told team he was 'untouchable'

TCU shocked the college football world last month by parting ways with Gary Patterson, the most legendary head coach in school history. While the Horned Frogs had fallen off as of late, Patterson’s success in the past had many believing he would get to go out on his own terms. It appears it might have even caught Patterson off-guard as well, as he reportedly told his players that he was, “untouchable,” at TCU and the school would fire his assistants before him.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Ohio State#American Football#Spartans#U M#Wolverines
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university. McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Who will win? Experts make predictions for Ohio State vs. Purdue

The Ohio State football team, which is ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week, faces Purdue at Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. showdown with the upset-minded Boilermakers. While the Buckeyes, who have won seven straight games since losing to Oregon in September,...
OHIO STATE
WolverineDigest

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Beats Northwestern, Moves To 7-0

Coming into the game Michigan was a massive 23.5-point favorite, and for a while, it looked completely out of reach. The Wildcats were pesky and hung around in the first half, but Michigan proved to be too talented over the course of 60 minutes. Despite a 26-point win, there are still some question marks heading into the matchup with Michigan State next weekend. At the end of the day U-M is 7-0 and ready for the huge in-state showdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
928
Followers
683
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy