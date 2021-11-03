CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Why do New Jersey voters put up with Phil Murphy?

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

New Jersey State
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
Phil Murphy
CBS New York

Defiant Jack Ciattarelli Still Not Conceding New Jersey Governor’s Race To Incumbent Phil Murphy

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not all of the ballots have been counted yet in the New Jersey’s governor’s race, but CBS News is projecting Gov. Phil Murphy as the winner, which would make him the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win re-election in the Garden State. Currently, with 99% of precincts reporting, Gov. Murphy has 51% of the vote, while Republican Jack Ciattarelli has 49%. The spread is around 44,000 votes, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday. After an incredibly close contest, Murphy declared himself the winner on Wednesday night and on Thursday took a deep breath and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Webster County Citizen

CNN projects Phil Murphy wins New Jersey gubernatorial election

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day.
CBS Philly

New Jersey State Senator-Elect Edward Durr Apologizes After 2019 Anti-Islam Tweet Resurfaces

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey state senator-elect Edward Durr is apologizing after his controversial posts on Twitter and Facebook. They first surfaced after Durr upset New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney in Tuesday’s election. What a difference a day makes. On Thursday, Eyewitness News visited Edward Durr’s home to talk about his surprise election upset over Sweeney. On Friday, we were back to ask about his past offensive tweets that are raising concerns. “I’m dealing with some stuff. I’m asking you to just give me a couple days, all right?” Durr said. Durr didn’t have much to say in person after...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The Week

Democrat Phil Murphy will hang on to New Jersey governor seat, Associated Press

The New Jersey governor race swung in Democrat Phil Murphy's direction on Wednesday evening, with The Associated Press projecting he will hang on to his seat. The incumbent had a nail-biter of a night, as the race was considered too close to call for hours, even though he was expected to more easily defeat Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Both Murphy and Ciattarelli gave speeches on Tuesday night indicating their confidence that they would win, with Murphy noting the final results were taking "a little while longer than we had hoped."
Fox News

Politicians need to be in the center or voters will bring them there: Bramnick

New Jersey state Senator-elect Jon Bramnick joined "Fox News Live" Saturday to point out a voting trend sweeping the nation. JON BRAMNICK: …I love the American public, and I love voters because the Murphy administration went way to the left, but they did some extreme stuff, and the voters reacted by trying to bring New Jersey back to the middle. I see this across the country. It's a pendulum. The important thing is [to] be in the middle in New Jersey or the voters are going to tell you, "Hey, we're going to make you come back to the middle." And I think Governor Murphy has gotten the message.
