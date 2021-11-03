Why do New Jersey voters put up with Phil Murphy?

New Jersey state Senator-elect Jon Bramnick joined "Fox News Live" Saturday to point out a voting trend sweeping the nation. JON BRAMNICK: …I love the American public, and I love voters because the Murphy administration went way to the left, but they did some extreme stuff, and the voters reacted by trying to bring New Jersey back to the middle. I see this across the country. It's a pendulum. The important thing is [to] be in the middle in New Jersey or the voters are going to tell you, "Hey, we're going to make you come back to the middle." And I think Governor Murphy has gotten the message.

