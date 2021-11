The success of COP26 may hinge on whether countries can agree on a host of thorny issues related to climate finance. The most recent IPCC report confirmed the urgent need to accelerate climate action to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) as specified in the Paris Agreement. To do that, developing countries and their climate priorities will require scaled up support. Governments, banks, investors and other financial actors will need to stop new investments in fossil fuels while redirecting money towards climate adaptation and mitigation.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO