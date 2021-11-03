CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Jazz Jennings Fat-Shamed By Family For Weight Gain In Season 7

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In our 2021 update of Jazz Jennings, we learned the young TLC star struggled with massive weight gain. TLC recently dropped a trailer teaser for Season 7 of I Am Jazz. That teaser reveals the reality TV personality did NOT receive a lot of love and support from her family as...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
E! News

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
NBA
rnbcincy.com

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Smith Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss On TikTok

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Sy’Rai Smith, has recently captured the attention of many on social media after she revealed her weight loss in a new TikTok challenge. The stunning daughter of singer and actress, Brandy, gave fans a peek into her new journey, and please believe she looks awesome!
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazz Jennings
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Shaming#Weight Gain#Tlc
realitytitbit.com

Who is Amara La Negra's baby daddy and is she dating him?

Love and Hip Hop star Amara La Negra has announced she is officially pregnant, following the worry of a missed period on the VH1 show. A series of Instagram posts began to be shared from November 4th, which show her holding a positive pregnancy test and posing with her bump.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Tammy And Amy Slaton Of TLC's 1,000-Lb Sisters Are At Odds

"1,000-Lb Sisters" gives a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton whose brash personalities are on full display as they chronicle their weight-loss journeys. Prior to gaining fame on the hit TLC series, Tammy and Amy had a sizable following on YouTube. Tammy tried to parlay her television fame into success on TikTok, but she was ultimately banned from the social media platform for violating the community guidelines, per Screen Rant.
WEIGHT LOSS
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Halterman’s Eyes: Is She Really Blind?

1000-Lb. Sisters fans notice something has always been a little off with Amy Halterman’s eyes. Does she have some sort of medical condition? Is she able to see alright? What exactly is wrong with them? Fans of the TLC star have a whole wealth of questions regarding her eye health. Keep reading, and we’ll share everything we know about Amy Halterman’s eyes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Julie Chrisley’s Weight Loss Over the Years: Photos

Looking good, mama! Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley had an impressive weight loss over the years, and she looks more confident than ever in transformation photos. The reality star has previously opened up about dropping 20 pounds as an ambassador for Nutrisystem. While she enjoys doing pilates as exercise, the biggest change to Julie’s lifestyle is she “[modifies] and [makes] better choices” when it comes to her diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
AUSTIN, TX
TVShowsAce

Josie Duggar Treatment Wears On Fans

Josie Duggar is the youngest of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 kids. Many fans recall seeing Josie’s birth on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting. For those who may not remember, Josie had a very hard start in her life. Michelle had preeclampsia, and Josie was born early. So, the baby spent a lot of time in the NICU.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
69K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy