South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a lawsuit Friday that seeks to stop a requirement that federal contract workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “This is not about whether vaccines are a good idea,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’m fully vaccinated and I encourage anyone who can to get it. But the way the Biden administration went about this is unconstitutional and I’m sworn to uphold the Constitution. No one designated President Biden as King Joseph the First.”

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO