CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Soccer stadium pitch gets the boot

ABQJournal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters have resoundingly rejected the idea of the city investing millions in a new multiuse soccer stadium. The measure — which would have provided $50 million in gross receipts tax bonds for the venue — was losing by a nearly 2-1 margin with all precincts partially reporting. Results are...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
pinonpost.com

Poll shows Keller’s $50M soccer stadium headed for defeat

A new Albuquerque Journal poll is shedding a little more light on where voters in Albuquerque are swayed in the bond issue for the voters to shell out $50 million to prop up the millionaire-owned “New Mexico United” team’s proposed stadium. According to the poll, only 37% of voters say...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
inkansascity.com

A New Name, A New Stadium: Women’s Soccer Is Back in Kansas City

If Ted Lasso, Sporting KC, and a potential FIFA hosting gig aren’t enough for soccer fans, this week’s news from the nascent Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League will send you over the edge. The team, owned by Angie Long, Chris Long, and Brittany Matthews, is an expansion team for...
MLS
News 12

BID survey lets residents weigh in on proposed Bronx soccer stadium

The 161st Business Improvement District surveyed Bronx residents to hear their feelings about a proposed soccer stadium that would be built in the parking lot on River Avenue and East 153rd Street. The project has been in the making for years, since the New York City Football Club kicked off...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Axios Charlotte

Mexico v. Ecuador brings soccer back to Bank of America Stadium tonight

The Mexican national team kicks off against Ecuador at Bank of America Stadium at 9pm tonight. Why it matters: Not only is it a match between two international teams with loyal followings, it’s a dress rehearsal, of sorts, for Charlotte FC. It’s the first soccer match at full-capacity at Bank of America Stadium since Charlotte was […] The post Mexico v. Ecuador brings soccer back to Bank of America Stadium tonight appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MLS
sportspromedia.com

Kansas City to get NWSL’s first purpose-built soccer stadium

Facility to be constructed at seven-acre site on the east end of Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. Construction will reportedly start next year, with completion scheduled for 2024. Announcement follows previously released plans for a new US$15m training facility. Owners of the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise have...
SOCCER
Mountain Xpress

Memorial Stadium improvements excite soccer community

Over $900,000 in improvements to Asheville’s Memorial Stadium are now underway. And while the recreational facility is host to a wide variety of sporting events, area soccer players are particularly excited about the prospect of a nicer field and more functional amenities. AstroTurf Corp., based in Dalton, Ga., began work...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ABQJournal

4A boys soccer: Academy nips Highland, to meet Lovington in championship

The synced-up duo of Sanchit Singh and Neven Zapatka on Wednesday afternoon sent the Albuquerque Academy boys soccer program back to another state final. Singh masterfully set up both of Zapatka’s goals, including a header off a cornerkick in the 62nd minute that broke a tie, and the second-seeded Chargers beat visiting No. 6 Highland 2-1 in the Class 4A semifinals.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Homelessness#United
theroundupnews.com

Soccer gets blowout win

The Pierce College soccer team kept their winning record on home turf as they beat the Oxnard College Condors 6-0. Head soccer coach Adolfo Perez said that he felt really good about this game. Perez said the last game with Oxnard wasn’t good and he had to change the strategy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bubruins.com

BU to host NAIA Soccer Opening Round at Morrison Stadium

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Bellevue University has been announced as one of 10 host institutions for the 2021 NAIA Men's Soccer National Tournament Opening Round, as announced by the NAIA on Thursday afternoon. Bellevue will host the NAIA Opening Round - Bellevue bracket at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium. Game times are...
SOCCER
theacorn.com

Westlake club rules the soccer pitch

A KICK IN THE HEAD—The Sporting FC U-18 boys’soccer team, which includes players from Westlake, Agoura, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park and Camarillo, won the Coast Soccer League Premier League Championship on Oct. 30 in Irvine. Sporting FC defeated Oxnard United FC 3-1 in the title match. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Evan Reyes, coach Jon Meyers, Edward Reyes, Kyle Howie, Jackson Chandler, Owen Wilson, Suren Sarkissian, James Mancilla, Josh Gould and Justin Wade. Back row: Owen Schoner, Tochi Ndu, Adam Olson, Kieran Tayler, Ryan Kakuk, Amari Twyman, Jeremy Larson, Noah Teichner and Shane Weeks. Mathew Schwartz and team manager Elizabeth Chandler are not pictured. Howie is a standout kicker for Agoura High’s football team.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
ABQJournal

Lesesne, NM United are parting ways

Troy Lesesne believes in setting high standards. In three seasons as New Mexico United’s head coach and technical director, Lesesne led the USL Championship expansion franchise to three winning seasons and two playoff berths. He helped to build a franchise that became instantly popular with fans while invariably stalking the sideline during matches sporting a suit and tie.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
Marietta Daily Journal

Kelley O'Hara and Powerade unveil Power Pitch Soccer facility in College Park

United States women’s national soccer team two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion Kelley O’Hara, Powerade and the U.S. Soccer Foundation have officially opened a mini Power Pitch soccer field near O’Hara’s hometown of Atlanta to provide more access to soccer for local youth. The new Powerade Power Pitch is at...
MLS
ABQJournal

Class 5A boys soccer: Sandia blanks La Cueva; No. 1 Santa Fe is next

It’s Sandia, for the first time in 15 years, and Santa Fe, for the first time ever, in the Class 5A boys state soccer championship game. The top-ranked Demons will appear in their first final after rallying past No. 12 Atrisco Heritage 2-1, while No. 3 Sandia, which last made it to the title game in 2006, shut out No. 2 La Cueva 3-0 at the APS Complex in Wednesday night’s semifinals.
SANTA FE, NM
ABQJournal

Class 5A boys soccer: Waggoner’s epic night lifts Santa Fe to first state crown

Alex Waggoner’s 73rd goal of the season was also the most meaningful goal in the heretofore modest history of the Santa Fe High School boys soccer program. Waggoner, a junior forward, authored a performance for the ages on Friday night, scoring all of Santa Fe’s goals, the last one coming late in the first overtime as the top-seeded Demons won the Class 5A state championship with a rousing 4-3 victory over No. 3 Sandia at the UNM Soccer Stadium.
SANTA FE, NM
ABQJournal

Traffic jam: Monster truck rally comes to Tingley Coliseum

Tristan England takes a walk around the track listening to his favorite music. It’s part of his ritual before he steps behind the wheel of the monster truck Megalodon. The shark-shaped truck will be one of a dozen trucks participating in Monster Jam beginning Friday, Nov. 5 and running through Sunday, Nov. 7, at Tingley Coliseum.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

Prep cross country: This time on Saturday, it’s for real at Academy

This time, the stakes increase. When Albuquerque Academy hosted the pre-state Extravaganza cross country meet in mid-October, nearly all of the state’s best teams and runners were there to get a look at the course they’d be running at the state meet. The state meet is Saturday. The first race...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

Editorial: 2 ABQ teens rise above and beyond

One of them has a love for theoretical mathematics and recently won a national STEM competition. The other has persevered through tragedy to become a standout collegiate soccer player. In a world too easily shadowed by dark events, Albuquerque Academy ninth-grader Akilan Sankaran and UNM freshman Zaria Katesigwa are two...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

Dils, a twin but his own man, dies at 55

As a tennis doubles team, first at Belen High School, later on the New Mexico amateur scene, identical twins Alan and Loren Dils were well-nigh unbeatable. Alan was the more laid-back of the two, the Albuquerque Journal wrote in 1984, Loren the more fiery competitor. And for some 13 years,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

Contentious ABQ races yield high turnout

About 22,000 more people voted in this year’s Albuquerque mayoral race than the last time the city’s top job was on the ballot – and the number of votes may even be the highest in the race’s history. According to unofficial results available online Wednesday, there were 119,745 votes cast...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy