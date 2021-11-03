CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons no match for NBA champion Bucks, lose by 28 points

By ROD BEARD
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

DETROIT — When the shots aren’t falling, basketball is a tough game, both to play and to watch. The Pistons are in one of those stretches where most of their shots are missing and most of the opponents’ shots are falling. It’s making for a tough start to the season, especially...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Kenosha News.com

Bucks chief marketing officer enjoying fruits of his labor for defending NBA champions

For Dustin Godsey, the moment Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum was about as surreal as they come. And it sure was memorable. Godsey, who this week began his 10th season as the Milwaukee Bucks’ chief marketing officer, was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s 105th annual meeting of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce at The Club at Strawberry Creek.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Sacramento Bee

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks ended a three-game losing streak with a 117-89 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. “Thank God we won a game,” Antetokounmpo said with a grin. “I was worried we were going to start tanking for...
NBA
KENS 5

Game Recap: Spurs snap losing skid with road win over defending-champion Bucks

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio travels to Milwaukee Saturday night looking to end a four-game skid as they take on the defending-champion Bucks. Follow along with KENS 5 below... The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) Saturday night as the team will look to snap a four-game losing streak. San Antonio is 0-1 versus Milwaukee this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Pistons prediction, odds, pick and more

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. It’s the perfect time to continue with our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick. After a dramatic victory in the NBA Finals, expectations were high for the Bucks. They’ve fallen far...
NBA
NBA

Pistons can’t break out of early-season scoring rut in loss to reigning champion Bucks

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. GROWING PAINS – It looked like a game Dwane Casey’s young team might steal when the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks showed up at Little Caesars Arena without a healthy segment of the roster that made the title run possible. No Khris Middleton, no Jrue Holiday, no Brook Lopez. But no matter who’s wearing the other uniform, the Pistons have to shoot the basketball better than they did in the season’s seventh game: 32 percent overall, 17 percent from the 3-point arc, 70 percent from the foul line. They fell down by 18 points at halftime by shooting just 34 percent overall and 22 percent from the 3-point line in a first half in which Jerami Grant scored 14 points and hit 3 of 4 from three while the other four starters – 20-year-olds Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart plus Saddiq Bey, 22 and in his second season – combined for eight points on 4 of 18 shooting with half the points coming on two Isaiah Stewart layups. The Pistons, with the fewest combined points from their starters among the NBA’s 30 teams, finished with 44 points from their starters, 21 of those coming from Grant in just 24 minutes. Grant hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point line; the rest of the team was 4 of 39. Saddiq Bey missed his first nine shots before scoring at the rim late in the third quarter and finished 2 of 13. Cade Cunningham was 2 of 14.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Pistons#Detroit#Mvp
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Hi all you wonderful Milwaukee Bucks fans, who’s ready for a thrilling Tuesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons? Thanasty and Underdog sure are (I would say that you can see it in his eyes, but as we all know, they always look like that):. Check out the full preview...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons game vs. Milwaukee Bucks: TV, radio, more info vs. depleted NBA champs

Detroit Pistons (1-5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WWJ-AM (950) (Pistons radio affiliates). Game notes: Cade Cunningham is back for his second NBA game, after sitting out Sunday's blowout loss to Brooklyn. The Pistons will have a good chance to get their second win of the season, surprisingly. Milwaukee has lost three in a row, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone starter from last season's championship team who will play in this game, as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo are all out.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Pistons 89

The Milwaukee Bucks season continued with a stop over in Detroit to face the Pistons. Milwaukee was looking to snap a three game losing streak and get back to .500 after an injury plagued start to the season. Milwaukee’s woes only increased when Khris Middleton had tested positive for COVID and would be in the League’s Health and Safety Protocol. Thankfully the Bucks were able to get a comfortable 117-89 win.
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks, Giannis rout Pistons, 117-89

DETROIT - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks ended a three-game losing streak with a 117-89 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. "Thank God we won a game," Antetokounmpo said with a grin. "I was worried we were going to start...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA

‘We’ve got to stick together and do it’ – Scoring woes spill over to other end as Pistons lose to Bucks

History made it abundantly evident there would be nights like these for the Pistons. Bracing for them doesn’t make their reality any easier to digest. “I’m embarrassed. We should be embarrassed for the Detroit Pistons brand,” Dwane Casey said after his young lineup fell 117-89 to the reigning NBA champions who bore little resemblance to the team Milwaukee fielded to win that title a few months ago – except for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The effort we had … we can’t control whether shots go in, but you can control the effort and I just thought our effort was lacking tonight.”
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: Needing a Spark

Losers of three straight games, the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks look to get off the schneid at Little Caeser’s Arena by facing their favorite whipping boys: the Detroit Pistons. Where We’re At. Still lacking key contributors, the Bucks are scuffling of late, even against mediocre (at best) teams over the past...
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks bounce back against Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 117-89 rout over the Detroit Pistons. Playing short-handed with Khris Middleton on the COVID-19 protocol and Jrue Holiday still nursing an injury, the Bucks dominated from the beginning as Giannis Antetokouunmpo led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Twitter went meme wild after Bucks blew 21-point lead to Knicks

NBA Twitter couldn’t believe the Bucks collapse and the Knicks turnaround as New York erased a 21-point lead to blow out Milwaukee. Fiserv Forum definitely hasn’t been home, sweet home for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. The Knicks made sure of that on Friday night by erasing a 21-point deficit...
NBA
WLUC

Bucks trample Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday. The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.
NBA
Newsday

Knicks see defending NBA champion Bucks as a model of success

MILWAUKEE — Julius Randle was home, the Knicks' season having come to a disappointing finish a few weeks earlier, but he watched closely as the Milwaukee Bucks made their way to the NBA championship. He watched and he admired and as he thought about what they’d done and how they’d done it, he got chills.
NBA
95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Hammer Pistons

DETROIT, MICH (WSAU) — The short-handed Milwaukee Bucks had no problems handling the young Detroit Pistons with a 117-89 thrashing on Tuesday night. Milwaukee was once again without Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and now Khris Middleton. Giannis led the Bucks attack with 28 points in 27 minutes despite...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy