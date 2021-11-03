CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health advisories lifted for harmful algae blooms in North Idaho

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 4 days ago
Toxic algae in Hayden Lake, Oct 25 2021

There are no longer any active public health advisories for harmful algae blooms in North Idaho’s five counties.

On Tuesday, the Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced they were lifting all the warnings. Even though there are still some blooms happening in North Idaho, people are less likely to be in the water this time of year. That means it’s much less likely for people to be exposed.

The health district said cold weather and rain usually make harmful algae blooms dissipate. However, since there are still some active blooms, health experts are warning people to stay away from water that is discolored, with streaks or globs of scum, or where thick green mats have formed along lake shorelines.

“The high temperatures and length of summer (2021) has led to significantly more harmful blooms than we have observed in the past. Both PHD and DEQ have been very busy ensuring public safety during the recreational season, which included fielding a high volume of calls. In addition, DEQ surface water staff monitored waterbodies under health advisories every two weeks from late July through October,” said Bob Steed, the Surface Water Manager with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

The best thing health leaders say people can do is remember this: When in doubt, stay out.

More information on harmful algae blooms can be found here.

Spokane, WA
KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

