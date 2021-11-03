CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jay Leno Loves The Ford Mustang Mach 1’s 10-Speed Auto

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest must-have variant of the famed pony car and according to most reviews, is an excellent performance car. However, is it good enough to win over Jay Leno?. The Mustang Mach 1 fills the void left behind by the Shelby GT350, Mustang...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 2

Related
Motor1.com

Ford Ranger With Mustang Face Transplant Looks Surprisingly Awesome

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Chevy Designed the World’s Largest Flat-Plane-Crankshaft V-8 for the 2023 Corvette Z06

Back in February when we reported future Corvette learnings from a GM insider we dubbed "Deep Burble," our technical staff pushed back hard on the notion of a new 5.5-liter flat-plane-crankshaft V-8 engine. Flat-plane-crankshaft V-8s vibrate like two four-cylinder engines strapped together. That's why the performance-engine world largely held the line on displacement of such V-8s to around 4.5 liters, until Ford pushed the envelope with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter Voodoo engine. Ford's bold move came at the expense of some durability issues, however, so when we were invited to ride along with development engineers in the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette.
CARS
Americajr.com

WATCH: Ford, Jay Leno and Keith Urban at SEMA Show 2021

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2021 SEMA Show. In this video, watch for the Ford vehicle reveal on the first day. You’ll see car enthusiast Jay Leno as well as country music singer Keith Urban. Urban sent his 1969 Mustang to the Ford team to be customized. The car was a 2nd anniversary gift from his wife, Nicole Kidman. This was his first time seeing the car with all of its new upgrades. Ford also introduced an all-electric F-100 Eliminator concept pickup truck. It features an electric crate engine designed for retrofitting internal combustion engine vehicles.
ENTERTAINMENT
Top Speed

This Ford Mustang Smashed The Quarter-Mile World Record For Stick-Shift Cars

You wouldn’t think much of a Mustang, amongst the plethora of modified Vipers, GT-Rs, or Lamborghinis, but Javier from That Racing Channel (TRC) is giving us another YouTube video from the FL2K, where the Nth Moto “Kratos” Dodge Viper took the rolling race crown. This time, we are looking at the fastest domestic car with a stick shift – a 1,900 horsepower Ford Mustang.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Owens
Person
Jay Leno
gmauthority.com

Hear The Monstrous Roar Of The 10.3L Chevy ZZ632 Crate Engine: Video

The centerpiece of Chevrolet Performance’s booth at this year’s SEMA Show will undoubtedly be the automaker’s newly introduced ZZ632 crate engine. With a price tag of about $38K, this monstrous 632 cubic-inch crate engine has already generated a ton of buzz online, and with 10.3 liters of displacement, as well as a head-spinning output of 1,004 horsepower and 876 pound-feet of torque, it’s not hard to see why.
CARS
Fox News

Wild new Ford Mustang pickup can haul

A custom truck shop in Thailand has created a mashup of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and Ford Ranger pickup that actually looks pretty good. Wat Ford modified the front fascia of a Mustang to fit onto a Ranger, which it also gave a widebody treatment, Shelby-style racing stripes and pony badges on the front fenders.
CARS
The Independent

Jay Leno breaks world quarter-mile speed record in Tesla

Jay Leno broke a world record driving the Tesla Model S Plaid earlier this year, now holding the quarter-mile world record time for a stock production car. He achieved the feat while filming an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, which will air later this month on 10 November. In a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach 1#Coyote
SlashGear

Chevy Beast concept arrives at SEMA with a 650HP supercharged V8 engine

We thought Chevy would be taking it easy at the 2021 SEMA show. Instead, Chevy is turning the world upside down with its Beast concept, a four-passenger concept vehicle based on modified underpinnings of a Silverado pickup truck. As expected, Beast is a machine for high-performance desert running and off-road driving, and it’s packing the heart of a C7 Corvette ZO6.
CARS
Carscoops

This 1986 Ford Mustang SVO Is An 1-Owner Car With Just 18,000 Miles On The Clock

The Foxbody Ford Mustang is a true icon and a high-performance SVO variant is currently up for auction. This Mustang SVO is a 1986 example and was brought to life through Ford’s Special Vehicle Operations Department. While the engineers behind the car could have simply decided to upgrade its engine and call it a day, they decided against doing that and actually replaced the standard V8 with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Meet America's Ferrari Killer: The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Arrives With 670 HP

The Chevy Corvette world is divided into several parts. There's the best-bang-for-your-buck-in-the-world base model, which now has 495 hp. There's the Grand Sport, usually a base model with some suspension parts. And then there's the mega Corvette ZR1, a car so fast and grippy that the last one made us sick from the driver's seat (one of two to ever do it).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Watch Jay Leno Drive The Solar-Powered EV Of The Future

Solar power is perhaps the greenest solution of all when it comes to powering a vehicle, but relying only on energy from the sun is a big ask. Solar-powered EV chargers already exist, making this an excellent off-grid solution. But more significant progress has been made this year, with the Lightyear One solar-powered car able to gain 43 miles of range per day as long as there's enough sunlight.
CELEBRITIES
Carscoops

Chevrolet Debuts Corvette Z06 At SEMA Alongside The Beast And Hot Rod Magazine’s Project X

A number of eye-catching Chevrolet models are currently being displayed at the SEMA Show, including the new Corvette Z06 which is making its public debut at the event. Chevy lifted the veil on the long-awaited C8 Corvette Z06 last week and it has already generated a whole bunch of headlines. Enthusiasts are clearly excited by it and by displaying it in both Coupe and Convertible guises, the automaker will inevitably be able to secure even more orders for the car. The examples put on display include a bright orange Z06 Convertible with the available Z07 Performance Package and a slightly more restrained silver Coupe without the Z07 pack.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Brings 750-HP Mustang GT, Teal EcoBoost Cruiser To SEMA Show

This year’s SEMA Show feels packed, with Honda, Mopar, and many more making the Las Vegas pilgrimage to show off their latest aftermarket goodies. Ford will be in attendance with a convoy of debuts built by various independent modifiers, with tricked-out Rangers, Mavericks, Broncos, and F-150s at the event. There...
CARS
Newport Buzz

Jay Leno’s Garage Products are the Official Car Care Products of the Audrain group

The Audrain group is proud to announce that Jay Leno’s Garage Products is their official car care product partner. It only makes sense that an automotive group so dedicated to the meticulous care and cleanliness of such a wide array of vehicles would pick none other than Jay Leno’s Garage Products as their official car care line. The line of premium products spans all possible needs for the car enthusiast, from exterior care like washing, waxing, and protecting the vehicle’s body, to different products designed for a wide variety of finishes and fabrics for interior use — Jay Leno’s Garage seemed like the natural fit for Audrain.
NEWPORT, RI
thedrive

Ford’s Already Out of $3,900 Electric Crate Motors

EV hot-rodders are adopting the Blue Oval's new offering in a hurry. Ford brought its Eluminator electric crate motor to Las Vegas' SEMA show this week, announcing that it has 281 horsepower and a $3,900 price tag. That's apparently pretty reasonable to a lot of people because Ford has already run out of stock for the newfangled drop-in contraption.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Ford Mustang Just Dropped A Cool Option

The American muscle car market is massively competitive, and if you don't adapt and improve as a manufacturer, you might end up falling behind. Ford knows this game all too well and is continuously working on keeping the Ford Mustang fresh and competitive. The legendary pony car is getting ready for a major makeover in 2023, but is still keeping things interesting with a bunch of new special editions set to drop for 2022, including the first-ever Stealth Edition, an Ice White appearance package, a revised California Special package, and an upcoming Coastal Limited package. As Ford curates the Mustang lineup for the 2022 model year, some features are being dropped, most notably the Carbon Sport Interior package.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy