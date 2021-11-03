Jay Leno Loves The Ford Mustang Mach 1’s 10-Speed Auto

A number of eye-catching Chevrolet models are currently being displayed at the SEMA Show, including the new Corvette Z06 which is making its public debut at the event. Chevy lifted the veil on the long-awaited C8 Corvette Z06 last week and it has already generated a whole bunch of headlines. Enthusiasts are clearly excited by it and by displaying it in both Coupe and Convertible guises, the automaker will inevitably be able to secure even more orders for the car. The examples put on display include a bright orange Z06 Convertible with the available Z07 Performance Package and a slightly more restrained silver Coupe without the Z07 pack.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO