CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID: City implements vaccine policy, three new COVID-19 cases reported

By Greg Cowan
wiartonecho.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grey Bruce Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Two of the newest cases were found in Arran-Elderslie while a single new case has been reported in Kincardine. As of just before midnight Monday, there...

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIAMIDIARIO

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase in Florida

According to data released Tuesday by the US Department of Health and Human Services, the number of patients hospitalized in Florida with Covid-19 increased slightly. The data shows that on Tuesday there were 1,608 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, compared to the 1,594 registered on Monday, reported ClubdeVenezolanos.
FLORIDA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rate doubles in two weeks with addition of 5,293 cases

Data downloaded from Pennsylvania Department of Health systems show 5,293 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,710 cases per day, up 20.4% from a week ago, and up slightly over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.61 million infections statewide. The Lehigh Valley, the state and the nation are all showing renewed increases ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTLA

No California adult should be denied COVID booster, state officials say

No fully vaccinated adult should be denied a COVID-19 booster shot, the California Department of Public Health says. The move comes as health authorities are trying to increase the number of Californians getting the booster shots, fearing that slow early demand could increase the chances of another winter coronavirus wave. “Do not turn a patient away […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health And Safety#Volunteers#Covid#Arran Elderslie#Vicki S Sandbox Daycare#Heights Community School#Wiarton#Owen#City
CBS Denver

Douglas County Health Department To Discuss Masks In Schools Ahead Of Friday Hearing

(CBS4) – Douglas County will revisit a controversial topic, as it is in the process of addressing masks in schools as a defense against the spread of the coronavirus. This comes amid Tuesday’s two-week extension of a restraining order on mask exemptions. Douglas County Health Department is scheduled to meet Wednesday ahead of another hearing about the restraining order scheduled for Friday. If the health department decides to rescind the exemption rule, then, the case will be thrown out. In October, a federal judge granted a request by Douglas County School District for the temporary restraining order, saying the district proved the relaxed mask rules would create irreparable harm. At the time, the newly-formed health department released a statement in response to that ruling, saying in part the health department struck the proper balance of public health protection and parental involvement in health care decisions for their children. District Superintendent Corey Wise also spoke outside the courthouse after that ruling. “As a school district, we strive to do everything possible to protect the health, safety and learning of every single child, especially our most vulnerable,” Wise said in October.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wiartonecho.com

West Perth closer to approving COVID-19 policy

A draft COVID-19 policy for the Municipality of West Perth and its employees was discussed at council’s Nov. 1 meeting, with a plan to pass a formal bylaw at their next meeting this Monday, Nov. 15. West Perth did pass a pared down policy that was specifically for recreation facility...
WORLD
wiartonecho.com

New COVID case at school causes high-risk contacts to spike

Grey-Bruce added five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and saw the number of high-risk contacts climb by 69. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The reason for the increased high-risk contacts was a student who tested positive, who attended four classes at...
EDUCATION
wiartonecho.com

Three more COVID cases confirmed in Grey-Bruce Sunday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, two in West Grey and one in Southgate. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Active cases are listed at 36 and another 180 cases are high-risk contacts, all being followed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 7 As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 5.25%, according to the state health department. Eighteen ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here. County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,913 3,876 1 36 51.27% DeWitt 2,954 2,805 66 83 44.89% Goliad 659 628 3 28 41.83% Jackson 2,784 2,730 4 50 43.35% Lavaca 3,196 3,083 15 98 43.29% Matagorda 6,148 (+2) 5,979 12 157 46.49% Refugio 1,199 1,165 3 31 53.39% Victoria 13,128 12,750 30 348 48.94% Wharton 6,332 (+8) 6,148 0 184 49.67% 9-County Total 40,313 (+10) 39,164 134 1,015 47.01%
VICTORIA, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

City, County Employees Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Rules

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 100 City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County employees protesting their vaccine rules, saying they’d rather get fired than vaccinated. The workers carried signs and chanted on the steps of the City-County Building, saying getting the shot should be a matter of individual choice and they believe the rules are a violation of their rights. BREAKING: County and city employees protest vaccine mandates Downtown. Some say they'll lose their jobs rather than getting vaxxed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hczFXvyMl1 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) November 5, 2021 Organizers said it’s not a walkout. They said the employees were demonstrating on their free time. “We are out...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kswo.com

First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses given to kids in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids between 5 and 11 years old on Thursday. The move came after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency authorization for the Pfizer shot for kids in that age group earlier this week.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
wkvi.com

Fifteen New COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported locally, according to Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. Out of the 1,054 new cases in the state, nine were from Marshall County, three were from Starke County and two were from Pulaski County. Two more people in the state have...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,008 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 1,008 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. Of the new cases, 730 are confirmed cases and 278 are probable. The three deaths were all reported in November. One person was in the 50-64 age group and two were 65 or older. There have been 9,076 total hospitalizations and 137,807 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy