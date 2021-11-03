DENVER, (KDVR) — Late Friday night, the House approved a long-anticipated infrastructure bill, paving the way for more than $1 trillion in improvements nationwide. The house passed the measure 228-206, with 13 Republicans supporting the measure and six Democrats voting against it. But what exactly does it mean for Colorado? “Really state-wide, it’s going to have […]

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO