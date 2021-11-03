CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KXRM

How much money will Colorado receive from the infrastructure bill?

DENVER, (KDVR) — Late Friday night, the House approved a long-anticipated infrastructure bill, paving the way for more than $1 trillion in improvements nationwide.  The house passed the measure 228-206, with 13 Republicans supporting the measure and six Democrats voting against it. But what exactly does it mean for Colorado?  “Really state-wide, it’s going to have […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Governor Polis visits childrens’ vaccine clinic

Governor Jared Polis joined Dr. David Brumbaugh, Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado, to visit with children and their families at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora while the kids received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for ages 5 to 11.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

CSFD working a fire in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire on the east side of Colorado Springs, Friday morning.  According to CSFD, the fire is burning multiple pallets and a few vehicles off N. Stone Avenue, off of E. Fillmore Street.  Fire crews reported that they located two semi-trucks on fire […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Pueblo District 60 elementary schools

PUEBLO, Colo. — Six elementary schools in Pueblo School District 60 will have mobile vaccine clinics thanks to a partnership with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, according to the district. The mobile clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the schools’ parking lot areas, […]
PUEBLO, CO
#Election
KXRM

New Department of Early Childhood pending approval

This afternoon, Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) hosted an event where he announced the transition plan for a new unified Department of Early Childhood. The event today marked exactly one year since Proposition EE was passed, which dedicated funding to establish a universal preschool program by 2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

Community Policy