Ocean City, NJ

No. 7 Ocean City over Cumberland - South Group 3 1st round - Girls soccer

By Mak Ojutiku
 4 days ago
Summer Reimet scored four goals as top-seeded and No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ocean City rolled to a 9-2 win over 16th-seeded Cumberland in the opening round...

Sports
City
Moorestown, NJ
City
#Girls Soccer#South Jersey#Njsiaa#N J High School Sports
Soccer
Sports
