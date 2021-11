RALEIGH, N.C. (Nov. 6) – How sweet it is!. Saint Augustine's University (SAU) won its first football game of the season, but it was a huge win. The Falcons topped crosstown rival Shaw 21-17 on Saturday to claim the Raleigh Classic trophy at the George Williams Athletic Complex. Victory was assured when Keasean Williams (Fr./Clinton, NC) knocked down a Shaw desperation pass near the end zone with no time remaining, touching off a celebration which lasted well after the Falcons received the trophy during the award presentation.

