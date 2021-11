Much has been made about the newfound sprawling appreciation of Formula 1 by sports fans in the United States. The sold-out Grand Prix in Austin this past weekend is one solid piece of evidence. Another would be the sport’s star, Lewis Hamilton, featured by the Wall Street Journal as a 2021 Sports Innovator of the year. A third, potentially the most important, is that viewership has increased by nearly 40% in just two years.

