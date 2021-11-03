CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Schedule set for volleyball state championships

By Nick Stevens, HighSchoolOT managing editor
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — After Tuesday's regional championship matches, the schedule is now set for the 2021 N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball state championships....

www.highschoolot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Green Level volleyball sweeps Ardrey Kell to win school's first state title

Raleigh, N.C. — Three athletic seasons into its existence, Green Level High School can now claim its first state championship. The Gators finished off an impressive postseason run with a dominant showing against Ardrey Kell, winning in straight sets (25-9, 25-19, 25-15) on Saturday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A volleyball title game at Reynolds Coliseum.
GREEN LEVEL, NC
WRAL News

Southwestern Randolph wins 2A volleyball title over Camden County

Raleigh, N.C. — Nearly 30 years following its last volleyball state title, Southwestern Randolph is back on top. The second-seeded Cougars captured their third N.C. High School Athletic Association championship in the sport on Saturday, defeating No. 1 seed Camden County 3-1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18) at Reynolds Coliseum. The...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Cedar Ridge wins first volleyball state title, beats North Iredell in 4 sets

Raleigh, N.C. — Cedar Ridge’s wait for a volleyball title is over thanks to its strong play against a traditional power. Twice the 2A runners-up in 2004 and 2009, the Red Wolves defeated North Iredell in four sets (25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16) on Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum to claim the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship in a battle of the top-seeded teams in the West and East.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Union Academy claims first volleyball championship with 3-1 win over Neuse Charter

Raleigh, N.C. — The start to top-seeded Union Academy’s night wasn’t how the Cardinals would have planned for it to go. But after dropping the first set, Union Academy made amends by winning the next three, capturing the first volleyball state title in program history with a four-set victory (21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18) over No. 2 seed Neuse Charter in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship game at Reynolds Coliseum.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#N C State University#High School#Reynolds Coliseum#Union Academy
WRAL News

UNC hoops wins exhibition vs. ECSU, 83-55

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Big men Dawson Garcia, Armando Bacot and Brady Manek combined for 51 points as North Carolina pulled away from Elizabeth City State and beat the Vikings, 83-55, in an exhibition game on Friday night in the Smith Center. Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, finished with 17...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Swain freshman Blankenship wins 1A girls cross country title

Kernersville, N.C. — Swain freshman Arizona Blankenship finished first in the NCHSAA 1A Girls Cross Country State Championship meet and led the Maroon Devils to the 1A Girls team state championship at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday. Blankenship finished with a time of 19:06.19, a solid...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

NCCU storms back to beat Norfolk State in double OT

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central came back from a 21-point deficit in a 38-36 double-overtime victory against Norfolk State at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles snapped Norfolk State's six-game winning streak after falling behind 21-0 early in the second quarter. They would score 24 unanswered points, taking the lead late in the third quarter. NSU kicked a field goal with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime at 24-24.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

St. Augustine's upsets Shaw in Raleigh Classic 21-17

RALEIGH, N.C. (Nov. 6) – How sweet it is!. Saint Augustine's University (SAU) won its first football game of the season, but it was a huge win. The Falcons topped crosstown rival Shaw 21-17 on Saturday to claim the Raleigh Classic trophy at the George Williams Athletic Complex. Victory was assured when Keasean Williams (Fr./Clinton, NC) knocked down a Shaw desperation pass near the end zone with no time remaining, touching off a celebration which lasted well after the Falcons received the trophy during the award presentation.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
43K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy