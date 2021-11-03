Schedule set for volleyball state championships

Raleigh, N.C. — The start to top-seeded Union Academy’s night wasn’t how the Cardinals would have planned for it to go. But after dropping the first set, Union Academy made amends by winning the next three, capturing the first volleyball state title in program history with a four-set victory (21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18) over No. 2 seed Neuse Charter in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship game at Reynolds Coliseum.

