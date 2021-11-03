CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Mount St. Dominic defeats Holy Angels in Non-Public A Tourney - Girls soccer recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gianna Mangilli and Eliza Haghighi scored a goal apiece to help fifth-seeded Mount St. Dominic ward off 12th-seeded Holy Angels, 2-1 in the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell, NJ
Sports
City
Caldwell, NJ
NJ.com

North 2 Boys X-C: Langon runs 15:01 to take North 2, Group 4 title

Racing while in mourning, Bridgewater-Raritan senior Marco Langon dominated with a 15:01.42 first-place showing in the NJSIAA North 2, Group 4 sectional championship race on Saturday at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. With the pedal to the metal despite being all by himself in the final stretch, Langon topped Piscataway...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Montgomery’s Mehlhorn completes career sectional title sweep

Completing the career sweep, Montgomery senior Caroline Mehlhorn won her fourth NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 title on Saturday at Thompson Park in Monroe, clocking 18:37.45 to lead sophomore teammate Julia Scrudato by eight seconds as the Cougars posted a one-two finish. Mehlhorn’s time was just short of her sectional-meet...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Angels#Njsiaa#Non Public A Tournament#The Lady Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 14 Delbarton over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Andrew Tremante scored once and dished out an assist for Delbarton, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-2 win against Montville in Morristown. Kevin Cull and Shea Coughlin had the other two goals for Delbarton (16-2-1) while Joshwin Jennings and Aidan Grant produced one assist each. Parker Smith recorded the victory in net with one save.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Randolph’s balance pays off with North Jersey, Section 1 title

Randolph High School’s gymnastics program motivates its athletes through a single word meant to confidently sustain them through a week’s competition. For this week’s NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1 championships, the word prepared was “believe.”. After Saturday’s showing, “victory” would the most appropriate addition to the team glossary. The Rams’...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Penns Grove sets the tone early in S.J., Group 1 playoff win over Asbury Park (PHOTOS)

Jaleel Patrick’s speed and Zion Cheeks’s size helped the Penns Grove football team set the early tone on Saturday. Curtis Gould’s versatility took over from there. Put it all together and it added up to an impressive performance, as the fourth-seeded Red Devils rolled to a 41-14 win over fifth-seeded Asbury Park in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic South Jersey, Group 1 Tournament in Carneys Point.
PENNS GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Stanfa, Nelli lead Washington Twp. to South sectional title (PHOTOS)

Washington Township High School juniors Angelina Stanfa and Isabella Nelli are the best of friends. On Saturday, they were two of the best of gymnasts in South Jersey. Township’s talented tandem both finished in the top four in the all-around competition, leading the Minutemaids to the NJSIAA South Sectional championship at Seneca High School in Tabernacle.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Football: Brex lifts Kittatinny over West Side in N1G1 quarterfinals

Luke Brex rumbled for three touchdowns for sixth-seeded Kittatinny in its 21-13 win against third-seeded West Side in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Playoffs in Newark. Kittatinny (6-4) advances to take on second-seeded Hasbrouck Heights in the semifinals on Friday in Hasbrouck...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy