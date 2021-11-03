Mount St. Dominic defeats Holy Angels in Non-Public A Tourney - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Mangilli and Eliza Haghighi scored a goal apiece to help fifth-seeded Mount St. Dominic ward off 12th-seeded Holy Angels, 2-1 in the...www.nj.com
Gianna Mangilli and Eliza Haghighi scored a goal apiece to help fifth-seeded Mount St. Dominic ward off 12th-seeded Holy Angels, 2-1 in the...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0