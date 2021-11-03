CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers find balance in win

By Brad Brown
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Maybe a turning of the calendar turned things around.

The Pacers opened November with a good win at home last night, after losing six out of seven to start the season.

Watch the video in the player above to look at how their best night so far could bode well for the weeks ahead.

