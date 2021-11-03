CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Live updates: Youngkin fired up voters better, survey shows

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 10 days ago

Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenewjournalandguide.com

Black Voters Showed Up For GOP In Va., Elsewhere

During the decisive victories scored by Republicans on Election Day, significant shifts occurred among crucial voting groups, which has only added to the misery of Democrats. Notably, Black voters showed up for Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere. The GOP candidate who defeated heavily favorite Democrat Terry McAuliffe for governor, Glenn...
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Live updates: Republican Youngkin elected Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Live updates: Virginia voters rank the economy as top issue

Voters casting ballots in the tight race for Virginia governor rank the economy as the top issue facing the commonwealth, with the coronavirus pandemic and education trailing. In the contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 34% of Virginia voters say the economy and jobs was the most important issue facing the state. Seventeen percent name COVID-19 and 14% choose education. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters. Health care (7%), climate change (7%), racism (5%), immigration (5%), abortion (5%) and law enforcement (4%) were all lower-tier issues.The race is the most closely watched and competitive...
POLITICS
Fortune

McAuliffe vs. Youngkin: These charts show where Virginia’s governor race stands as voters hit the polls

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, voters in Virginia will elect a replacement for outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam. They’ll choose between Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, a businessman who spent 25 years in private equity at the Carlyle Group.
VIRGINIA STATE
Boston Herald

Live updates: Youngkin makes gains with suburbanites

A year after Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points, Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a tight race for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe thanks to shifting support from some key voter groups. Youngkin has made slight gains with suburbanites, voters 45 and older and voters in households earning...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KRMG

Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raced to fire up their parties' base voters in opposite ends of Virginia as they worked to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections.
RICHMOND, VA
Fox News

Youngkin tours southwest Virginia in last-minute bid to fire up voters

Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin toured the furthest reaches of Virginia’s southwest corner Sunday in a last-minute push to energize voters before Tuesday’s highly anticipated governor’s race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. After campaigning across northern Virginia on Saturday, Youngkin’s bus tour of the southwest included a prayer breakfast, a...
VIRGINIA STATE
NPR

Murkowski voted to convict Trump. Now she'll run against a candidate he backs

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
bizneworleans.com

UNO Surveys Likely Voters

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans’ Survey Research Center (SRC) conducted a live interviewer telephone survey of 605 likely voters in Orleans Parish. Mayor Cantrell enjoys a relatively high approval rating that is nearly double her disapproval rating. Helena Moreno enjoys a substantial lead over Kenneth Cutno in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Chris Christie mocks Donald Trump over re-election defeat

Former New Jersey Republican governor and onetime Donald Trump ally Chris Christie is stepping up his war of words with the former president as both men weigh potential White House bids in 2024. “I’m not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie told “Axios on HBO” in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Ending the Korean War could be Biden's biggest mistake yet

Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

‘But He’s Jewish’: The Ohio GOP Senate Race Just Went There

It seems that (((dog-whistles))) are just too subtle for modern politics. Ohio GOP Senate candidate Mark Pukita defended his blatantly antisemitic ad attacking Republican primary front-runner Josh Mandel’s Jewish faith during a Thursday candidate forum. “Are we seriously supposed to believe the most Christian-values Senate candidate is Jewish?” asks an...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy