Princeton Day over Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap - SJ, NP-A first round

Aidan Carroll had big goals coming into the 2021 season. The Glen Rock senior, after winning a sectional title in 2020, had his sights set on sweeping the division, conference, county, and sectional titles. But an injury to his hip and lower back in the first race of the season sidelined him for three weeks, putting his expectations in serious jeopardy.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO