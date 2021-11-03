Princeton Day over Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap - SJ, NP-A first round
Second half goals by Adriana Salzano and Grace Romano lifted ninth-seeded Princeton Day to a 2-1 victory over eighth-seeded Mount St. Mary in the first...www.nj.com
Second half goals by Adriana Salzano and Grace Romano lifted ninth-seeded Princeton Day to a 2-1 victory over eighth-seeded Mount St. Mary in the first...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0