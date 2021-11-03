CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche place Cale Makar on injured reserve with upper body ailment

By Josh Erickson
 4 days ago
It?s unclear regarding when the injury to Cale Makar occurred. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche have placed defenseman Cale Makar on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday, Oct. 30, per Colorado Hockey Now’s Adrian Dater.

It’s unclear regarding when the injury to Makar occurred. He played almost 25 minutes in Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. It’s par for the course for Makar, who’s now averaged exactly 25 minutes per game this season as the Avs’ blueline has dealt with injury issues all season.

While his six points in eight games is a slow start to the season by Makar’s standards, he’s still tied for fourth on the Avalanche in points.

Kurtis MacDermid will likely go into the lineup in Makar's place, and Bowen Byram and Samuel Girard should both see elevated minutes and responsibilities. Devon Toews has still yet to play this season but is approaching a return and could be a huge boost to a blueline that has been shorthanded.

The Avalanche have gotten good production from the rookie Byram, who has potted his first NHL goal this season to go along with four assists.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators acquire Dylan Gambrell from Sharks for 2022 draft pick

The Senators had been looking to add some forward depth even before Shane Pinto was placed on IR. They’ve now done so, acquiring center Dylan Gambrell from San Jose for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The selection going to the Sharks is actually their own seventh-rounder that was previously acquired in January for defenseman Christian Jaros. Both teams have announced the deal. Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion released the following statement on the move:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Montreal Canadiens' salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils defenseman Ty Smith making season debut on Saturday

The New Jersey Devils will get some reinforcement on the defensive end as second-year ’D’-man Ty Smith will make his season debut Saturday night after missing the first week and a half with an injury, per the team. A move prefaced by the waiving and subsequent assignment of Colton White to the AHL’s Utica Comets, Smith likely makes his season debut on a pairing with Damon Severson. The Devils are now at full strength on defense for the first time this season, and the new-look group that also includes Ryan Graves and Dougie Hamilton will get a real chance to shine at home against the Buffalo Sabres as the New Jersey looks to improve to 3-1-0. Smith finished seventh in Calder Trophy voting last season, finishing with two goals and 21 assists in 48 games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks center Dylan Strome likely to be traded?

After being a healthy scratch the first few games of the season, Dylan Strome got back into the Chicago Blackhawks lineup last night. Head coach Jeremy Colliton said after the game that Strome worked hard, but the young forward still found himself skating lower and lower in the lineup throughout the game. He ended up playing 13:12, ninth among Chicago forwards in another loss. The Blackhawks have not held a lead through any of their first five games and have been outscored 21-9 so far.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

