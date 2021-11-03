Avalanche place Cale Makar on injured reserve with upper body ailment

It?s unclear regarding when the injury to Cale Makar occurred. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche have placed defenseman Cale Makar on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday, Oct. 30, per Colorado Hockey Now’s Adrian Dater.

It’s unclear regarding when the injury to Makar occurred. He played almost 25 minutes in Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. It’s par for the course for Makar, who’s now averaged exactly 25 minutes per game this season as the Avs’ blueline has dealt with injury issues all season.

While his six points in eight games is a slow start to the season by Makar’s standards, he’s still tied for fourth on the Avalanche in points.

Kurtis MacDermid will likely go into the lineup in Makar's place, and Bowen Byram and Samuel Girard should both see elevated minutes and responsibilities. Devon Toews has still yet to play this season but is approaching a return and could be a huge boost to a blueline that has been shorthanded.

The Avalanche have gotten good production from the rookie Byram, who has potted his first NHL goal this season to go along with four assists.