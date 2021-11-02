CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Chauffeur Says Raiders’ Owner Mark Davis Handed Out $100 Bills to Everyone

By RaidersBeat.com
raidersbeat.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders owner Mark Davis is a man of the people. Every other owner in the NFL might have more money than Davis, but which of them has a story like this…. This story from Peter Nagy, a chauffeur who met Davis in Miami:. “I’m a chauffeur in Miami and...

www.raidersbeat.com

Comments / 22

Progressivesrtrash
6d ago

I drove Limos for years. I drove Robert Craft to a 9ers game at Candlestick. It was the year Brady was hurt and Matt Cassel was QB. Anyway no tip. just a " Field Pass" to the Patriots side of the field. Ever see some random guy on the sidelines at a Football game? That was me and it was my tip from Robert Craft. I would rather have had the $100, and I could have slept in the Car.

Reply(3)
3
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders owner Mark Davis believes there should written report of Washington investigation

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is the first NFL owner to publicly say there should be a written report from the NFL’s investigation into Washington’s toxic workplace. “Probably. Yeah, I think that there should be,” Davis said Wednesday when asked if he would like to see a written report, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “Especially with some of the things that were charged. Yeah, I believe so. I think people deserve it, especially the people there were ‘victims.’”
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Former Raiders Controller Stands By Her Statement Of No Financial Impropriety After Owner Davis Cites ‘Accounting Irregularities’ For Team Biz Execs Leaving In July

For the first time, Raiders owner Mark Davis this week publicly discussed the reason why three team business executive staffers left in July. Davis cited “accounting irregularities” as the factor behind former Raiders President Marc Badain, Chief Financial Officer Ed Villanueva and Controller Araxie Grant leaving in July. Davis spoke to The Athletic about the “irregularities,” but didn’t specify the exact financial issues.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Mark Davis on Jon Gruden aftermath: “We’re Raiders. We’re used to it”

Wearing jeans, an old-school Raiders jacket and backpack, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis addressed national media members for the first time Wednesday after the sudden resignation of coach Jon Gruden because of offensive emails. Asked by Sports Illustrated at the NFL Owners’ meetings in New York if he thought...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
raidersbeat.com

Report: Raiders’ Locker Room Wants to Keep Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia

One of the weekly talking points around the Raiders for the remainder of the season will be the job status of interim coach Rich Bisaccia. The Raiders are undefeated (2-0) since Bisaccia replaced Jon Gruden and there is some momentum in the building to keep Bisaccia in his new role as head coach.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mark Davis: Raiders Are 'Not Going to Abandon' Henry Ruggs III After Fatal Crash

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said the organization would not abandon released wideout Henry Ruggs III after he was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving following a car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. "We released Henry Ruggs the football player," Davis said, per...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Mark Davis on League’s Objectionable Handling of Jon Gruden’s Emails: “We’re Raiders, We’re Used to This”

Raiders owner Mark Davis has finally shared his thoughts on the way the league handled Jon Gruden’s emails and he clearly isn’t happy. Speaking on Wednesday to reporters at the NFL owners’ meetings in New York, Davis didn’t defend Gruden’s actions, but he said the “timing issue” made the situation difficult for the organization to handle – especially considering the league knew about Gruden’s emails months before they were leaked to the media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Al Davis
Sporting News

Raiders owner Mark Davis wants NFL to release findings of Washington Football Team investigation

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Wednesday broke his silence regarding the NFL investigation that led Raiders coach Jon Gruden to resign. Gruden resigned following the emergence of emails he wrote starting in 2011 that included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. The emails were in correspondence with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and were uncovered as part of the NFL's investigation into Washington's toxic workplace environment.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mark Davis reveals why Raiders had abrupt front office turnover last season

The Las Vegas Raiders had some unexpected turnover in their front office last offseason, and there were several theories about why the executives had to abruptly leave the organization. Team owner Mark Davis shed some light on the situation this week. Marc Badain, who served as the Raiders’ team president...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Mark Davis Isn’t Toting the NFL’s Company Line After ‘Hit Job” on Raiders

The Raiders have a rich history of not playing nice with the NFL and many of it’s owners. For years, Mark Davis seemed to buck that trend, but the league’s handling of Jon Gruden’s personal emails seems to have turned the Raiders’ owner against many of his counterpart owners in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Oakland Raiders#American Football#Washington Football Team#Raidersbeat Post#Data Shows
defector.com

Mark Davis, Big Backpack Guy

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is nothing like a normal type of guy. Let’s just get that clear right up front. If the bleak facts of his life—the regular lonely patronage of strip-mall casual-chain restaurant bars; the Dodge Caravan; the wardrobe of licensed team apparel he gets for free; the creepy and bad haircut that hasn’t changed in decades—exude a certain stunted doofus haplessness you might recognize by spirit if not particulars in untold millions of our nation’s normal divorced dads, it’s possible this only makes him weirder, because he is not one of those. When anybody’s Uncle Mike spends 40 years making all his choices about what to eat or wear as though forced to do so blindfolded, at gunpoint, inside a Dick’s Sporting Goods, during a power outage, it’s possible to imagine that the familiar material constraints of normal working life played some role in trapping him inside a 9-year-old’s idea of how best to use the grownup privilege of choosing one’s own pants. To imagine that better life circumstances and opportunities could have enlarged his tastes beyond “stuff that would seem bitchin’ to Chuck E. Cheese,” but didn’t, and so he just sort of gave up. No such constraints apply to Mark Davis.
NFL
Newsday

Raiders owner Mark Davis opens up about Jon Gruden's resignation, WFT investigation

Raiders owner Mark Davis described Jon Gruden as contrite and remorseful over language he used in emails that ultimately led to his resignation on Oct. 11 as the team’s coach. Davis said Wednesday he has communicated with Gruden, who stepped down after emails he had written using racist, homophobic and...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Opinion: Mark Davis Quote Translation

The Raiders can prep for the rest of their season during this bye week. For the rest of us, we can look back at the first section of 2021, and immediately look back at what quotes flowed from the Henderson HQ. With that said, below, you will find direct quotes and my interpretations of them. Today, we’ll focus on Mark Davis.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Mark Davis Expresses Frustration with How NFL Handled Jon Gruden Emails

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is unhappy with the NFL over its handling of the Jon Gruden emails that resulted in him resigning as head coach. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Davis called the situation a "timing issue" with the NFL. He noted the league may have had the emails for months, and it would have been easier for the organization if it had known sooner.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy