Miami Chauffeur Says Raiders’ Owner Mark Davis Handed Out $100 Bills to Everyone

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is nothing like a normal type of guy. Let’s just get that clear right up front. If the bleak facts of his life—the regular lonely patronage of strip-mall casual-chain restaurant bars; the Dodge Caravan; the wardrobe of licensed team apparel he gets for free; the creepy and bad haircut that hasn’t changed in decades—exude a certain stunted doofus haplessness you might recognize by spirit if not particulars in untold millions of our nation’s normal divorced dads, it’s possible this only makes him weirder, because he is not one of those. When anybody’s Uncle Mike spends 40 years making all his choices about what to eat or wear as though forced to do so blindfolded, at gunpoint, inside a Dick’s Sporting Goods, during a power outage, it’s possible to imagine that the familiar material constraints of normal working life played some role in trapping him inside a 9-year-old’s idea of how best to use the grownup privilege of choosing one’s own pants. To imagine that better life circumstances and opportunities could have enlarged his tastes beyond “stuff that would seem bitchin’ to Chuck E. Cheese,” but didn’t, and so he just sort of gave up. No such constraints apply to Mark Davis.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO