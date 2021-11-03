CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niantic's Pokémon GO-Style Harry Potter Mobile Game Is Being Shut Down

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic has banked an incredible amount of money with its mobile hit Pokémon GO, but it seems it's been unable to recreate this same level of success with the Harry Potter title, Wizards Unite. In an update on the game's official website yesterday, Niantic announced it would officially shut...

www.nintendolife.com

