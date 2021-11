Winless in three games and coming off one of their worst performances of the season, the Detroit Red Wings had plenty to work on in practice Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. “We came out and worked hard today and competed hard,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I think we have a group that cares a bunch. Sometimes you lose your way a little bit. Certainly, we lost our way last night, but I thought they responded well today.”

