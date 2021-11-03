Jorge Soler Crushes Home Run Out of Minute Maid Park to Give Braves Early Game 6 Lead

Soler got the scoring started in Game 6 of the World Series with a mammoth three-run homer in the third inning.

With the Braves on the verge of capturing their first World Series title since 1995, Jorge Soler is doing his part to get them across the finish line.

Soler delivered the first blow in the third inning of Tuesday's Game 6 in Houston, absolutely obliterating a two-out, two-strike home run with two runners on the not only cleared the Crawford Boxes in left field, but went over the train track above and clear out of Minute Maid Park to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

It was Soler's third home run of the series, tying a franchise record now shared with Ryan Klesko (1995), Lonnie Smith (1991) and Hank Aaron (1957). Statcast measured the homer with an exit velocity of 109.6 miles per hour and a distance of 446 feet.

Soler has played hero often in this World Series, rising to the occasion in the biggest moments. He started the series off by hitting the first-ever leadoff home run in World Series history , then came through with a pinch-hit, game-winning blast in the seventh inning of Game 4 to give the Braves a 3-1 series lead.

All three of Soler's home runs have been go-ahead shots. He leads or shares the team lead for the World Series in home runs, RBIs (six) and extra-base hits (four).

