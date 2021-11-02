CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Booster shot confusion

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal health departments address confusion about COVID-19...

Sioux City Journal

Iowa offers guidance on COVID booster shots

DES MOINES — With booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines all approved by federal regulators, the state’s public health department has issued guidance for Iowans who want to receive one of the boosters. WHAT’S NEW. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now approved booster doses for...
IOWA STATE
WAFB

State health expert addresses confusion on mixing COVID boosters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The FDA’s recent announcement has people wondering what the studies show when it comes to mixing vaccine brands. They say if you’ve been vaccinated with one brand, getting your booster, if eligible, with another brand, is safe. Some of you may be wondering what the studies show when it comes to the so-called “vaccine cocktail.” Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state’s health department weighed in on this Tuesday, October 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRQE News 13

CVS encouraging to schedule ahead for COVID booster shots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – CVS is now offering booster shots for eligible New Mexicans following CDC approval Thursday. The company is encouraging people to schedule ahead of time to ensure appointment times and the preferred vaccine shot is available. Those who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will have to wait six months after their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Emporia gazette.com

Fairgrounds clinic will offer COVID booster shots

Booster doses for all COVID-19 vaccines will be available next week at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center are combining to offer a free vaccination clinic Thursday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bowyer Building. Patients can schedule an appointment online by clicking here.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: booster shots, kidney stones & more

(WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions. A lot of people may be wondering who is eligible to get a booster shot for COVID-19? And are side effects likely?. DR. BOB: There are three different options for a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
kqennewsradio.com

REVIEW GROUP RECOMMENDS BOOSTER SHOTS

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has completed its review of the federal process and has recommended a booster dose for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. A release from Governor Kate Brown said recipients of the Moderna vaccine may receive a booster shot six months...
KOLR10 News

Health Department creates vaccine booster guide to ease confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With the approval of all COVID-19 vaccine boosters, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a tool to help residents figure out if they need a COVID-19 booster. On the vaccine417.com site, residents can find a questionnaire is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC guidance distinguishes […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mayfield-messenger.com

Pediatrician talks child vaccine

Pediatrician encourages hesitant parents to talk with doctors about COVID-19 vaccines for children. If you've been eager to get your child vaccinated against COVID-19, the wait is almost over. Tuesday, the CDC signed off on emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
