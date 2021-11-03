CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC dad fights off armed intruders posing as trick-or-treaters

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqXUF_0ckmx78q00

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man answered his door Halloween night and handed out candy to the two costumed people on his front porch who greeted him with the customary, “Trick or Treat?” only to have things go terribly wrong terribly quickly.

According to police, a man and woman knocked on the unidentified man’s door at about 10:40 p.m., but the man brandished a handgun after the homeowner distributed the treats, WPIX reported.

Although the woman accompanying the assailant quickly fled the porch on foot as a skirmish ensued, a second man ran up onto the porch and also attempted to push his way into the home, the TV station reported.

According to police, the two men punched the victim repeatedly in the face throughout the struggle, but the victim prevailed and pushed both suspects out of his home and locked the door, WABC-TV reported.

A neighbor who lives across the street told WNBC-TV that the couple and their 8-year-old son, who was home at the time of the attempted home invasion, have lived at the residence for about five years.

“I told (the victim’s son) that, ‘Your dad’s a hero. Your dad’s Superman. He fought two guys off,’” Missy Haggerty told the TV station.

Police said that the would-be intruders dropped a bag during the scuffle, containing a stun gun, zip ties and tape, WNBC-TV reported.

Police are still searching for all three suspects, WPIX reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police Officers shoot man wielding machete

TULSA, Okla. — At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday the Tulsa Police Department received a call about a pickup truck which had crashed into a home. Upon arrival, officers found the homeowner, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, armed with an ice pick. When asked to drop the weapon, the man went inside his home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shooting in north Tulsa leaves man dead

TULSA, Okla. — An unidentified man has been shot multiple times near East Pine St. and North Xanthus Ave. in Tulsa. He died on the scene. The man’s roommate is cooperating with the investigation. Police are on scene investigating. Tulsa Police Department is asking for anyone with any information to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow police identify officer shot during traffic stop

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow police officer was shot in the leg during a traffic stop Saturday morning, Broken Arrow police said. Officer Caleb Sherman attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2900 block of E. Kenosha St when one of the occupants of the vehicle fired at least one shot at the officer, hitting him in the leg, Broken Arrow police said in a press release.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Astroworld tragedy: Schools identify at least 2 of 8 victims

HOUSTON — At least eight people were killed and hundreds were treated for injuries after a sold-out crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at a music festival Friday night in Houston, authorities said. Officials declared a “mass casualty event” outside NRG Park during the Astroworld...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At the Hillsborough soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
78K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy