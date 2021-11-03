CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC dad fights off armed intruders posing as trick-or-treaters

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UikXd_0ckmvyBU00

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man answered his door Halloween night and handed out candy to the two costumed people on his front porch who greeted him with the customary, “Trick or Treat?” only to have things go terribly wrong terribly quickly.

According to police, a man and woman knocked on the unidentified man’s door at about 10:40 p.m., but the man brandished a handgun after the homeowner distributed the treats, WPIX reported.

Although the woman accompanying the assailant quickly fled the porch on foot as a skirmish ensued, a second man ran up onto the porch and also attempted to push his way into the home, the TV station reported.

According to police, the two men punched the victim repeatedly in the face throughout the struggle, but the victim prevailed and pushed both suspects out of his home and locked the door, WABC-TV reported.

A neighbor who lives across the street told WNBC-TV that the couple and their 8-year-old son, who was home at the time of the attempted home invasion, have lived at the residence for about five years.

“I told (the victim’s son) that, ‘Your dad’s a hero. Your dad’s Superman. He fought two guys off,’” Missy Haggerty told the TV station.

Police said that the would-be intruders dropped a bag during the scuffle, containing a stun gun, zip ties and tape, WNBC-TV reported.

Police are still searching for all three suspects, WPIX reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting at stoplight ends with several people injured

TACOMA, Wash. — Three people are recovering after being shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Tacoma. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a stop light in the 1300 block of South Commerce Street, police said. According to a report and confirmed by a Tacoma police spokesperson,...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men shot, injured in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two men were injured after shots were fired at a home Saturday afternoon in Federal Way, police said. Officers were called at 1:24 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 33300 block of 24th Avenue Southwest, where they discovered two men with gunshot wounds.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At the Hillsborough soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Astroworld tragedy: Schools identify at least 2 of 8 victims

HOUSTON — At least eight people were killed and hundreds were treated for injuries after a sold-out crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at a music festival Friday night in Houston, authorities said. Officials declared a “mass casualty event” outside NRG Park during the Astroworld...
HOUSTON, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 dead, numerous injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

HOUSTON — (AP) — At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the...
HOUSTON, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
69K+
Followers
78K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy