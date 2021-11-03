CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney

By Aliza Chasan, Kala Rama, Associated Press
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN — Alvin Bragg has been elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney.

The 48-year-old Democrat easily defeated Republican Thomas Kenniff on Tuesday to join a wave of progressive, reform-minded prosecutors in several big U.S cities.

As district attorney, Bragg will take over an investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company that the office has been conducting.

After his win, Bragg noted he was likely the first Manhattan district Attorney to have a gun pointed at him by a police officer. He was he’ll use the experience in his new job.

Bragg spoke with PIX11 News Wednesday morning to discuss his win and what he issues he hopes to tackle while in office.

2021 election: New York results

Current DA Cyrus Vance Jr. is retiring at the end of the year. Vance’s successor will be just the fourth-elected district attorney in Manhattan in the last 80 years. Frank Hogan, the namesake of the street where the office is located, served for 31 years. Robert Morgenthau was in office for 34 years, and Vance will leave after 12.

It’s one of the most high-profile prosecution jobs in the world, dramatized on TV’s “Law and Order” and “Blue Bloods.” The district attorney oversees a staff of 500 lawyers and has a budget of about $125 million.

Bragg, a former federal prosecutor , was the chief deputy state attorney general leading a special police-involved shooting investigation team.

The Manhattan district attorney is the top prosecutor in New York County. They are responsible for holding those who violate state and local laws accountable.

The Manhattan DA also shapes criminal justice policy, including reforms and crime prevention strategies.

With over two dozen units and bureaus ranging from child abuse and cybercrime to tax crimes, human trafficking and hate crimes, the district attorney has help from dozens of assistant district attorneys who handle investigations and prosecutions. There’s also an expansive office support staff that assists the assistant district attorneys in their work.

PIX11

All fire companies in NYC active as vaccine mandate continues

NEW YORK — All of New York’s fire companies were active on Friday with an uptick in the COVID vaccination rate for firefighters, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. When the mandate was announced, the vaccination rate for firefighters was around 58 percent. It was at 80 percent on Friday, an uptick from 77 percent on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Voter turnout brings key wins for Republicans in NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK — New York Republicans are celebrating several key victories after Election Day — from seats in the New York City Council to what’s being called a “Red Wave” on Long Island. “Not only did we retain the number of seats in the City Council, but we actually picked up seats,” explained Executive Vice […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

FACT FOCUS: No fraud behind late-night votes for Murphy, Ciattarelli in NJ’s Bergen County

As results in New Jersey’s tight gubernatorial race streamed in following Tuesday’s election, social media users began incorrectly claiming that real-time election results from news organizations showed proof of election fraud in the state’s most populous county. In reality, the posts misunderstood real-time election reporting labels used in Associated Press election data and jumped to […]
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

NYC reaches agreement with 4 labor unions on vaccine mandate; fire unions push back

NEW YORK — New York City announced Thursday agreements have been between four of the city’s labor unions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The unions, DC 37, Teamsters Local 237, Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831, and SEIU Local 300, who collectively represent approximately 75,000 employees (excluding members employed at DOE or H+H), have signed the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

