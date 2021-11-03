Jason McConnell elected as Norton, Virginia sheriff

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton residents have elected Jason F. McConnell to replace Sheriff Carlos Noaks, who is retiring, election officials say.

A Fairfax, Virginia native, McConnell previously served 12 years as a sworn police officer with the City of Norton, starting as a road officer before moving to investigations. According to McConnell’s campaign page , he plans to follow Sheriff Noaks’ footsteps.

These numbers are initial poll tallies from local election officials; further canvassing and certification is underway.

The office is primarily responsible for serving civil papers, transportation of mental health patients and juveniles and other community work.

