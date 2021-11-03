CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

Jason McConnell elected as Norton, Virginia sheriff

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJWAh_0ckmv9h200

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton residents have elected Jason F. McConnell to replace Sheriff Carlos Noaks, who is retiring, election officials say.

A Fairfax, Virginia native, McConnell previously served 12 years as a sworn police officer with the City of Norton, starting as a road officer before moving to investigations. According to McConnell’s campaign page , he plans to follow Sheriff Noaks’ footsteps.

These numbers are initial poll tallies from local election officials; further canvassing and certification is underway.

The office is primarily responsible for serving civil papers, transportation of mental health patients and juveniles and other community work.

You can check more local and statewide election results by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Smyth, Washington counties COVID hospitalization rates 4-5X state averages

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Washington and Smyth counties reported 17 new COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, continuing a trend that has them with the two highest rates among Virginia’s 95 counties in that category. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show nine new reported hospitalizations in Washington County and three in Bristol, with an additional five in […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Norton, VA
Norton, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Government
WJHL

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held low country boil

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization hosted its second annual ‘Low Country Boil’ event in Erwin, Tenn., where attendees could come out to grab a bite to eat and hear live music. A variety of food was offered at the event including potatoes, sausage and desserts. The goal of the […]
ERWIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Mental Health#Police#Sheriff Noaks
WJHL

Johnson City Chamber of Commerce preparing to navigate businesses through conflicting vaccine laws

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the deadline coming quickly for the federal vaccine mandate for large employers and new legislation from the Tennessee General Assembly, the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce is weighing in on how businesses can navigate confusing vaccine regulations. During last week’s special session on COVID-19 mandates, the Tennessee House and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County BOE ends mask requirement

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County school leaders voted Thursday night to end the school system’s face mask requirement. The Board of Education unanimously approved ending the requirement in order to comply with recent legislation passed by state lawmakers. Parents were already allowed to opt their children out of the mask requirement due to an […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. BOE opposes partisan school board elections

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Partisan school board elections could create divisiveness and lead to less focus on students’ needs, according to a resolution approved Thursday by the Washington County Board of Education. In a unanimous vote with one member (Mike Masters) absent, the school board approved a resolution urging the General Assembly to oppose any […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Remote Area Medical sets up clinic in Gray, Tenn.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Remote Area Medical Clinic has set up shop in Gray and will be there all weekend long. The clinic will be providing general medical care as well as dental and vision care at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Patients were able to receive care as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, with […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Unicoi County to introduce luxury, couples-only cabin resort in mountains

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County economic officials announced Friday that the locality is celebrating a $20-million investment toward a luxury cabin resort in the mountains. A release from the county’s Economic and Community Development Board said Coffee Ridge Resort will mark the first of its kind in Northeast Tennessee and will help boost […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 152 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 93 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday. Vaccinations As of today, 235,320 people, or about 46.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,517 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy