CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

A chat with QuACS

By Dylan Sheils
rpi.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Spring semester course registration right around the corner, many RPI students are trying to put together their course schedules. A popular scheduling tool among RPI students is QuACS, the Questionably Accurate Course Scheduler. Creating a course schedule is a rather simple problem to solve: take a student’s desired...

poly.rpi.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

How to send disappearing messages in every damn chat app

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Disappearing messages have two benefits: they save storage space on your phone and provide an extra layer of privacy. Nice. They’re not a new...
CELL PHONES
hackaday.com

Soft Robotics Hack Chat

Join us on Wednesday, October 27 at noon Pacific for the Soft Robotics Hack Chat with Ali Shtarbanov!. By this point in technological history, we’ve all been pretty well trained in how to think about robots. Designs vary wildly, but to achieve their goals, most robots have one thing in common: they’re rigid. Whether it’s a robot arm slinging a spot welder on an assembly line or a robot dog on patrol, they’re largely made of stiff, strong, materials that, more often than not, are powered by electric motors of some sort.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Bullguard premium protection review: A VPN and secure browser service for a fair price

Having been around since 2002, Bullguard joined Avira as part of Norton Lifelock this year, but is still being sold as a separate product. For your annual subscription you get a very broad suite of antivirus and security tools, plus PC tune-up and parental controls too.Like every other antivirus provider except Avira, the first year’s subscription is charged at half the renewal rate. A subscription that covers ten devices is generous, however, and boosting it to two years of coverage also saves you money, making it one of the more cost-effective products on the market.Bullguard has cheaper products too. Drop...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programming Language#Mobile#Occidental College#Rpi#Rcos#Yacs#The Rpi Course Catalogue
Android Central

How to stop Gmail from automatically adding people to your contacts list

We receive hundreds of emails related to work comms, online shopping, banking, ads, and everything imaginable. Annoyingly, Gmail automatically adds anyone who emails you straight to your contact list by default. Here's how you can stop Gmail from doing that. This will help you declutter your email and clear out unnecessary and irrelevant contacts.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
rpi.edu

Simone Mora: “Future Sustainable Cities” [BldgSci Lecture]

The way we describe and understand cities is being radically transformed, as are the tools we use to design them. The mission of the Senseable City Laboratory, a research initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is to anticipate these changes and study them from a critical point of view. Not bound by the methodologies of a single field, the Lab is characterized by an omni-disciplinary, highly-collaborative approach: it speaks the language of designers, planners, engineers, physicists, biologists and social scientists. Through design and science, the Lab develops and deploys tools to learn about cities—so that cities can learn about us. This talk will present a portfolio of projects developed by the Lab over the last ten years, showing how blending the physical and digital worlds can open for new possibilities for the design of future sustainable cities.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Calculations Suggest It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI

The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for many decades, and in January 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a simulation of that super-intelligence which we can analyze. But if we're unable to comprehend it, it's impossible to create such a simulation. Rules such as 'cause no harm to humans' can't be set if we don't understand the kind of scenarios that an AI is going to come up with,...
SOFTWARE
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
Morristown Minute

How Hackers Use Your Cell # and 2-facor ID to Hack Your Phone

"NIST declares the age of SMS-based 2-factor authentication over."From Techcrunch.com (Devin Coldewey, 9:10 PM EDT•July 25, 2016) Two-factor identification allows for a user to log in to apps and secure websites using just their cell phone and a short code to confirm their identity. Once believed to be a secure method of confirming one's identity, hackers have found an ingenious way around 2Factor ID, and they can even use this simple method to hack your phone, gaining access to your passwords and accounts.
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
New York Post

Never hand your iPhone to someone without doing this trick first

If you worry about letting other people use your iPhone in case they look through your photos, then you may want to try this trick. A woman has explained in a viral TikTok video how to change your iPhone settings so only one picture is visible in your Photos app.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Android 101: how to free up space on your phone

It can happen all too easily, especially if you’ve got an Android phone with less than 128GB of storage: one day, you try to install a cool new game or an intriguing new app, and you can’t. You’ve run out of space. Don’t panic. If you’re not ready to buy...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

6 Ways Your Cell Phone Can Be Hacked—Are You Safe?

It's hard to imagine life without a smartphone. Cell phones have evolved dramatically, helping us control almost every aspects of our lives. However, with so much centralized information on one device, you need to know how to protect your identity and your data. Cell phone hacks are now much more serious than ever before.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: The best early offers on Windows devices and Chromebooks

With just three weeks left until kick-off, retailers are preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November and will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.Finding the best bargains amid the torrent of discounts is a real challenge, which is why we’ve launched our annual guide to navigating Black Friday like a pro. Many of us prefer to hold off on making big tech purchases until the sales, and so laptops are always among the most sought-after items over the Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy