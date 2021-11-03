Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals fell in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings following their Week 9 loss to the Jets.

Cincinnati climbed up to No. 8 in the rankings last week, which was a season-high. They fell to 13th after their unexpected loss to New York.

"The Bengals have climbed up from the very bottom of the football world, and are in Year 2 with a young QB they drafted with the first pick. So they are allowed growing pains—like a loss to the Jets—because the line to success is usually not linear," Mitch Goldich wrote. "I’m sure fans are not happy about what happened, but it happens. If the Bengals win 11 games and go to the playoffs, with some thrilling wins along the way, they should be perfectly happy with that outcome. They should not recalibrate expectations and think they’re a Super Bowl contender just because they held the No. 1 seed after Week 7. I think they’ll learn from this, right the ship and keep the fun season moving along. That still sounds pretty good!"

The Bengals will get a shot to redeem themselves this week against the Browns, who are 15th in the rankings.

The Ravens are 7th and the Steelers are 14th. Check out the complete rankings here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals