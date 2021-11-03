CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Postal Service is looking to hire about 600 workers throughout the islands

By Hawaii Public Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround this time last year, the U.S. Postal Service was looking to hire about 500 seasonal workers. It needs about 100 more this time — a mix of entry-level and temporary holiday employees. "The more packages you order, you know, the more volume we're going to get. And that's...

