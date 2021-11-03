Undefeated Waverly football aims for sectional title

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The postseason begins for the undefeated Waverly football team on Friday.

Waverly finished the regular season at 9-0 for their first undefeated regular season since 2012. The Wolverines host Norwich (4-4) in the Section IV Class C semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Waverly is two wins away from a sectional title and will take the postseason one week at a time. ” The regular season is over and we look at it as an entirely new season. We try to go 1-0 and that’s really what we’ve tried to do every week,” said Waverly head coach Jason Miller.

The seventh-ranked Wolverines have had a lot of success this season and look to make a deep run in the postseason beginning on Friday. “We really have just had a lot of fun this season and hopefully we can continue it through the playoffs and hopefully we go deep in the playoffs,” said Waverly sophomore quarterback Joey Tomasso.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.