CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Syria reports Israel air raid on military post near Damascus

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ckmuYSv00

Syria’s military said Israel has carried out an air raid that hit a military post on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus early Wednesday, causing material damage.

It was the second Israeli attack to target areas near the capital in four days. The earlier attack on Saturday activated Syrian defense when missiles were fired during the day toward suburbs of Damascus, wounding two soldiers.

A Syrian military statement carried on state media said the aerial attack early Wednesday came from northern Israel and targeted a military post in the town of Zakia, in the western Damascus countryside. It offered no further details.

Israel carries out raids on Syria mostly during nighttime. Wednesday’s raid occurred shortly after midnight, Syria's military said.

There has been an increase in reported Israel attacks in recent weeks.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. It is going after arms shipments believed to be bound for the group. Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war.

Israel says Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, and it has repeatedly struck what it has described as Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The Pentagon's ominous report on China's military power

The Pentagon this week released its annual assessment on Chinese military and security developments. The report aims to "provide background on China’s national security, foreign policy goals, economic plans and military development." What it really illuminates, however, are the expansionist objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. For a start, the...
MILITARY
IBTimes

Pro-Iran Camp In Fresh Baghdad Demo After Deadly Clash

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration Saturday in the Iraqi capital over last month's election results, a day after at least one protester was killed in a clash with police. The demonstrations come while Iraq's numerous political parties negotiate to form coalitions and name a new...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damascus#Syrian Air#Syrian Civil War#Israeli#Lebanese#Hezbollah#Iranian
Kokomo Tribune

Iran releases footage of alleged incident with US navy

Iran has released video from an alleged clash with the US navy last month in the Gulf of Oman. Iran claims the US forces were attempting to board a tanker to confiscate Iranian crude oil. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby rejected the claims in a press conference.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Iran's Raisi warns West against 'excessive' nuclear demands

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Western governments Thursday he would accept no "excessive demands" in nuclear talks set to resume later this month after a five-month gap. Diplomats on Wednesday finally announced the November 29 start date for renewed negotiations after a protracted delay since the June election of Raisi, an ultraconservative. "We will not walk away from the negotiating table, but we will also oppose any excessive demands that would end up harming the interests of the Iranian people," Raisi said. "We will not retreat in any way when it comes to interests of the Iranian people, but will continue our efforts to neutralise the oppressive sanctions and are taking action to have them lifted."
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

Israel to put massive military balloon in the sky

Israel is getting ready to launch a giant balloon equipped with a state-of-the-art missile and aircraft detection system to further increase the Jewish state's air-defense capabilities, the Israeli Defense Ministry has said. The ministry published a clip online on Wednesday, showing the huge blimp being inflated from several angles. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US to sell advanced air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department announced the approval Thursday of the sale of $650 million worth of air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country protect itself from drone attacks. The approval will allow the Saudis to buy up to 280 of the AIM-120C advanced medium-range missiles and related equipment, replenishing an existing supply of the missiles, the department said. A State Department spokesperson said the Saudis have already been able to use the missiles to intercept unmanned aircraft that threatened both Saudi and US forces inside the country, mainly from Yemen. "We've seen an increase in cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia over the past year," the spokesperson said.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Ammunition-Packed Syrian Bunker Exposed in Golan Heights

Israeli authorities operating to clear old minefields in the Golan Heights have recently exposed a Syrian bunker packed with ammunition that was left behind by Syrian troops retreating as IDF forces advanced during the 1967 Six-Day War. The Ministry of Defense’s National Mine Action Authority announced Tuesday that it uncovered...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

UK carrier strike group intercepted 30+ armed Russian warplanes in 2 weeks

The United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has seen dozens of interactions with Russian fighter jets and warships during its current deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The U.K.’s carrier group even recorded more than 30 intercepts of armed Russian fighters operating near the carrier group in a single two-week period.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Army vet sneaking back into Afghanistan, rescued 30+ civilians so far

A U.S. Army veteran and Afghan native has been secretly working inside Afghanistan once again to help escort vulnerable civilians wanted by the Taliban to safety across the border to Pakistan, Fox News reported Friday. The veteran, who spoke with Fox News on condition of anonymity, described his efforts in...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Syria: Israeli missiles hit Damascus suburbs wounding troops

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says the country’s air defenses have responded to missiles that were fired from Israel toward suburbs of the capital Damascus. State news agency SANA said the surface-to-surface missiles were fired Saturday from northern Israel, wounding two soldiers and causing material damage. Israeli attacks on Syria have mostly happened during the nighttime. Saturday’s strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

441K+
Followers
112K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy