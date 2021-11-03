Democrats have good showing in Warren City Council race

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those living in the city of Warren voted on several council seats Tuesday night, and most of those candidates who were elected are Democrats.

Four candidates faced off in three at-large positions. Helen Rucker and Gary Steinbeck held onto their seats while Ken MacPherson was also elected.

They’re all Democrats.

For the first ward, Todd Johnson, an Independent, won with just over 57% of the votes, according to unofficial returns. He’s a pastor in the community.

“I feel relieved and very, very grateful,” he said of the community’s support.

Andrew Herman, a Democrat, defeated Republican David Burnham for the second ward position, with over 72% of the votes, according to unofficial returns.

Mark Forte, also a Democrat, defeated Republican Kristin Riley in the fourth ward.

Democrat Ashley Miner was elected in the fifth ward.

Running unopposed were John Brown for president of council, Greg Greathouse for third ward councilman, Cheryl Saffold for sixth ward councilwoman and Ronald White, Sr., for seventh ward councilman.

