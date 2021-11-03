CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Trump-backed Republican Carey wins Ohio U.S. House seat

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat Allison Russo in a special election for Ohio's 15th Congressional District around Columbus, MSNBC projected on Tuesday.

The Ohio seat was held for a decade by Republican Steve Stivers, who stepped down in May after voting earlier in the year to impeach Trump on a charge he incited the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

