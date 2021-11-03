CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

3 of the Best Muscle Cars From the Oil Crises

By Brian Grabianowski
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The effects of the two oil crises of the 1970s have been discussed at length. In short, American car companies needed to make cars more efficient, and that meant less weight. As a result, big V8s were a thing of the past, and small-displacement powerplants were severely neutered. That said, there...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Was the Chevrolet Impala Ever a True Muscle Car?

Lots of American cars from the 1960s and ‘70s are considered muscle cars. The fact is not all of them were, and most of them weren’t. The Chevrolet Impala is synonymous with low-riding and cruising, but could it ever be considered a scorched-earth purebred muscle car? It was rear-wheel-drive, had two doors, and came with massive engines, so it should be perfect on paper. The classic Impala may have resigned as a cruising low-rider, but at one point, it may have been a muscle car.
CARS
Motorious

8 Impressive Restomod Muscle Car Builds

While there is a lot of worth in a perfect number’s matching car, restomods offer the best of all worlds. When people first started ‘restomodding’, the car community was somewhat skeptical about the trend. However, after seeing what kinds of builds have come out of the practice, this way of automotive modification and building has become a mainstay in the car community. Here are some of the coolest muscle cars that were made as a result of the restomod niche.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the Ford Mustang Boss 429 the Most Overrated Muscle Car?

It’s in the name. The self-proclaimed Ford Mustang Boss 429 demands reverence. The Boss 429 is ready to pounce on looks alone, with sharp, aggressive contours and a crouched stance. It’s a proper Mustang, prepared to break away from the crack of a starter’s pistol. Unfortunately, looks aren’t everything. When Ford released the Boss 429, it only sold 857 units compared to the Mustang Shelby GT500’s 1,872, making less horsepower and roughly the same price. Since that time, the Boss 429 has garnered utmost respect, but we’re not convinced. We’ll see if the Boss 429 deserves its accolades.
CARS
Motorious

6 Of The Coolest Hugger Orange Muscle Cars That Actually Exist

When you think of true orange color, Hugger Orange is as pure of the color as you can find. GM introduced the Hugger Orange (72) paint as their version of the orange found on race cars during the 1960s and 1970s. Many GM muscle cars sported the color, and it’s a very distinctive color due to its lack of metallic flecks. Here are some of the coolest muscle cars that sport the iconic color.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Cars#Ford Mustang#Disc Brake#American#Pontiac#W72
Top Speed

Muscle Car Brands that Need to Make a Comeback

The age of the muscle car is long gone as emissions, practicality, and motion-sensing take up the majority of the consumer space. It is understandable as the modern car has sophisticated comforts that were thought of as space-age technology thirty years ago. However, automakers gave in to the mainstream tradeoff, leading to bland design languages and lackluster engagement on the road. The muscle cars of the past were manual, heavy, and quite loud. Brands that based their flagships on this formula only appealed to a niche market, which often led to discontinuation. Muscle car automakers that survived the technological blitz had to rethink and diversify, resulting in acquisitions or partnerships that completely changed their offerings to the market. In an ideal world, of course, the old-time rock and roll brands would still produce their cars for willing buyers. The following is a list of those that are gone but not forgotten.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Opinion: These Are the Best Track Cars for Not the Best Drivers

When I originally set out to write TTAC’s list of “best track cars”, I didn’t do so all that originally. That is to say, you probably already know what cars were going to be on that first list, without ever having read it. The BMW E30, Porsche 944, and Mazda Miata were there, and the inclusion of a Consulier GTP could only come as a surprise if you’ve never read a Jo Borras article before. It was a good list, though – one that just about any seasoned SCCA/NASA guy or gal could get behind, I thought.
MOTORSPORTS
bloomeradvance.com

From Vintage to Muscle Auburn Rod And Custom Can Restore Them All

When you find a job that you have passion for you pursue it with your entire being. That is exactly how the story of Auburn Rod and Custom begins. Tim Schilla, owner of Auburn Rod and Custom, began working at a restoration shop as a junior in high school. From there he went on to a collision center and a dealership, but he continued to be drawn to the restoration of vehicles.
NEW AUBURN, WI
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MySanAntonio

Best Car Dollies For 2021

Car dollies lift the car off the ground and caster-style wheels make it easy to move a little or a lot and in any direction. Here, we rank some of the best. This article, Best Car Dollies For 2021, originally appeared on Forbes Advisor.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The Most Complicated Cars In America

High tech features in cars get mixed reviews from consumers. Some drivers are old enough to remember roll down windows, radios that could only get AM and FM stations,  vehicles without airbags or antilock brakes. Today, some cars are close to self-driving. Some have features that allow most actions by the electronics and navigation systems […]
CARS
Motorious

1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck Is A Storied Show Car

This classic Panel Truck has some serious upgrades. In 1937, Ford had a pretty good formula working for it. It pioneered in the American auto industry, and was making challengers do some serious work to keep up. The looks of the 1937 line got a lot more rounded than before, with convex hoods and side grilles wrapped around the nose. This year of the brand’s evolution is a notable one, and no proper Ford collection is complete without a show quality 1937 Ford in its presence. Examples like this 1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck is a perfect candidate to bring home.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

You Just Might Want to Collect the 2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition

The 2022 Ford Ranger will be a cool truck, but it’s the 2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition that will really turn heads. The Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition colors will be bright, beautiful, and brief. Beginning with the Ranger Splash Snow Edition, the 2022 Ranger Splash will rotate colors in limited quantities. You might love the Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition colors so much, you’ll want to collect them all.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Chevy Corvette Might Be Fast, but the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sells Faster

The 2021 Chevy Corvette is blisteringly quick, with a 0-60 of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 194 miles per hour. But in one aspect, Subaru’s crossover SUV, the 2021 Crosstrek, is faster. In the month of September, new Crosstrek models sold faster than the Chevy Corvette by almost a full day. In fact, as of now, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is the fastest-selling car in America.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy