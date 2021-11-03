How to Turn Your Kitchen into the Great British Baking Show Cooking Tent

“Pastry Week” is always a doozy on The Great British Baking Show and this year’s installment was no exception. The seven remaining bakers — Jürgen, Giuseppe, Amanda, Chigs, Lizzie, George, and Crystelle — were asked to bake “Chouxnuts” and layered pies, but nothing came close to the horror of the Baklava Technical Challenge. For the first time in the tent’s history, the judges asked the bakers to make the dreaded filo dough for the technical. Not only that, but they had to nail an intricate design atop their final bake. It was such a wild ask that even Prue Leith commented to Paul Hollywood that it must be the most difficult technical in the show’s history. But was it?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO