New security procedures in place after recent violence, fights at Woodland Hills High School

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — There will be new security and safety procedures in place at Woodland Hills High School after recent violent incidents and fights.

Here’s a letter school administrators issued to parents in the district, in part:

“Nov. 2, 2021

Dear Woodland Hills Families:

Over the course of the past few days, the Woodland Hills School District’s administration has reviewed the district’s security procedures in light of the recent incidents at the high school. We know you have been concerned about the safety of your children and our staff, and we are thankful for your input and feedback regarding these concerns.

As students prepare to return to in-person instruction on Wednesday, November 3, several security measures will be implemented. Additional metal detectors are in place at the high school and added security personnel will be on site each morning to assist with student arrival. Constables will secure the perimeter and additional security officers will be stationed at all entrances utilized by students. Security will be operating metal detector stations, searching bags and wanding at each entrance. A no bag/small purse line will be in place to help with traffic flow.

The administration has ordered additional radios and earpieces to better facilitate communication amongst our security personnel. We have adjusted the placement and pattern of security patrols and stations, with an emphasis on ensuring that security personnel are in place to monitor areas of the school where students naturally congregate during lunches, class changes, arrival and dismissal. Security personnel also will be conducting frequent sweeps and area checks when students are in class.

Beginning Wednesday, students who do not have a pass or who are not transitioning between classes and who are found in the halls or in another location where they are not supposed to be will be subject to disciplinary measures, including the possibility of a suspension.

We have also clarified our staff procedures should an incident take place. There are specific protocols implemented for teachers to follow during a soft lockdown as well as steps to get accurate head counts of students. We have also reviewed our internal and external communications procedures during and after a lockdown and taken steps to reduce the possibility of confusion during any incident.”

