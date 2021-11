Natus Vincere punctuated their run to the grand finals of the CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major with a dominant 2-0 semifinals victory over their CIS counterparts in Gambit today. The series got off to a hectic start on Overpass, with Boombl4 securing an anti-eco by winning a chaotic second round by running in a circle next to Truck to run out the clock on sh1ro. That round ended up defining the first half, with Gambit running out of time on T-side while struggling to get kills against Na’Vi (nafany and Ax1le only had seven combined kills at half-time). Na’Vi took a 10-5 lead after their CT side.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO