Centers for Disease Control authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds

By Dani Birzer
 4 days ago

STATEWIDE — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave a final approval for use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds . This announcement came after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously recommended use of the Pfizer vaccine in this younger population.

“Children are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which we know from clinical trials is safe and highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 in children. While children are less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 than adults, their cases account for a large proportion of cases right now, and they have the ability to spread the disease to their family members who may be at higher risk. Getting our children vaccinated now is an important thing we can all do before gathering with our families over the holidays,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE.

Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid the worst outcomes among those who become infected.

Getting vaccinated means kids can look forward to holiday activities, participate in extracurricular activities, have fewer interruptions to in-person learning and see family and friends without worrying about getting COVID-19.

CDPHE recommends parents and guardians make a plan to get their children vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11-year-olds will be available at many of the same places already administering other COVID-19 vaccines as soon as tomorrow — doctor’s offices, pharmacies, community vaccination events, local public health clinics, school-based health centers and more.

Planning is also underway with partners to offer several large vaccine clinics during evening hours and weekends. Colorado’s Healthy Families and Workplaces Act entitles people to paid time off from work to take their child to a vaccine appointment or care for them if they experience vaccine side effects.

Additional information can be found on the CDPHE website .

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

